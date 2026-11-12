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After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Reuters reported that Huang had a close relationship with another Nvidia employee. Earlier, he acknowledged an affair with Lisa Huang.

After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
REUTERS/Edgar Su

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was forced to resign, had a close relationship with another employee as well, two people familiar with the situation said, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

This fact emerged amid reports of two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation on Thursday. They involved Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence suspects of spying for China, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president responsible for healthcare.

Reuters is not disclosing the second employee’s name. She could not be reached.

Nvidia declined to comment. Kimberly Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative of Nvidia’s board of directors did not respond to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment either.

In a statement issued on November 8, after reports emerged about his relationship with Alice Huang, Jensen Huang acknowledged the affair but did not name the woman.

Jensen Huang, the face of the AI boom, resigned as CEO of Nvidia after a scandal12.11.26, 17:07 • 15053 views

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