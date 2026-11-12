"One legend will replace another" — Trump proposed appointing Tim Cook as Nvidia's new CEO

Tim Cook

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed appointing Tim Cook as Nvidia’s new CEO following the resignation of Jensen Huang, UNN reports.

Now that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who did a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one person who can take his place — Apple’s Tim Cook. One legend replaces another! - the U.S. president wrote on social media.

Jensen Huang, the face of the AI boom, resigned as CEO of Nvidia after a scandal

Background

It is worth noting that Nvidia is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of processors for artificial intelligence. The company’s advanced technologies are of strategic importance to the United States, while their export to China remains subject to strict restrictions and political discussions between Washington and Beijing.

Recall

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang publicly admitted to infidelity following reports of his alleged romantic relationship with a woman suspected by U.S. intelligence agencies of cooperating with Chinese intelligence.