Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Actress Hailee Steinfeld, who played Kate Bishop, Hawkeye's successor, in the Marvel miniseries "Hawkeye," has confirmed her participation in the film "Avengers: Doomsday." UNN reports this, citing Deadline.

Details

In a cross-promotion, Disney revealed the cast for the film "Avengers: Doomsday" and also began promoting a smaller animated project.

Marvel and Walt Disney Animation released a video featuring Hailee Steinfeld, who is in Europe promoting the Disney animated film "Hexed" ahead of its release next Friday.

In the video, the actress says: "Hey, I'm here with my film "Hexed," but it looks like they delivered a chair from another movie."

The camera then moves to show a director's chair bearing her name and a green bow. Green, of course, is a key color in the promotional materials for the film "Doomsday." And last year, Marvel used director's chairs bearing actors' names to reveal the film's initial cast.

To ensure these details did not go unnoticed by fans, Marvel added the following caption: "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney's \"Hexed\" before she returns in \"Avengers: Doomsday.\""

Steinfeld appeared in the Marvel miniseries "Hawkeye" as Kate Bishop, the character who took over the mantle of Hawkeye from Clint, played by Jeremy Renner. She also appeared as Bishop in the film "The Marvels."

Now, it appears that she is part of the "Doomsday" ensemble.

Disney and Marvel will release the film "Avengers: Doomsday" on December 18.

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