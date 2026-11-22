In the United States, a framed lock of hair belonging to the first American president, George Washington, was sold at auction for $4,000. The BBC reports this, citing Richmond Auctions, UNN writes.

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According to the auction organizers, the historical relic previously belonged to John Gadsby, who personally knew Washington and hosted him in 1799, shortly before the president's death.

The lock of hair later passed to collector John C. Lattimer, who purchased it from a descendant of Gadsby. The name of the new owner, who paid $4,000 for the relic, has not been disclosed.

Washington's hair was previously sold for nearly $40,000

The current sale is far from a record. In 2021, three locks of Washington's hair that had been kept in a medallion were sold for nearly $40,000.

According to the Mount Vernon museum, at least 50 samples of the president's hair are preserved at his former residence. In the 18th–19th centuries, such relics were popular among wealthy American families as mementos of loved ones and prominent figures.

A 17th-century painting that disappeared after World War II has been returned to a German palace in Potsdam

George Washington led the American army during the Revolutionary War, became the first president of the United States, and held office until 1797. He died in December 1799.

Other items associated with Washington are also highly valuable to collectors. In particular, in July, his 1776 letter requesting soldiers for the Continental Army was sold for $109,800.

Van Gogh's "Blossoming Chestnut Trees" sold for a record $190.4 million