Source: Sotheby’s/PA

Vincent van Gogh's painting "Blossoming Chestnut Trees" set a new record—it sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's auction in New York. UNN reports this, citing The Independent.

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At its first auction, the painting "Blossoming Chestnut Trees" (Chataigniers en fleurs) fetched the highest price ever paid for a van Gogh painting at auction and the second-highest price for any work of art sold at Sotheby's.

That record belongs to Gustav Klimt's portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, which was sold a year ago at Sotheby's for $236.4 million.

The Dutch artist painted this landscape during the last two months of his life after being discharged from the Saint-Rémy psychiatric hospital.

Van Gogh moved to a picturesque village northwest of Paris, where he is said to have experienced a surge of optimism and energy that was reflected in his canvases, making this period "the most vivid and expressive of his career," according to Sotheby's.

The auction was nearly derailed by the descendants of German publisher Samuel Fischer, who claimed that the family sold the painting in 1936 under pressure from Nazi persecution, when they were forced to flee Berlin.

Just a few hours before the auction, Sotheby's announced that an agreement had been reached between the Fischer heirs and the Baghie-Arrieta family, which purchased the oil painting in 1975 and put it up for sale.

"In recognition of the painting's complex history, linked to the Nazi era, and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust," Sotheby's said in a statement, "both families have reached a mutually acceptable agreement, and the work will be sold in accordance with their understanding."

The Fischer heirs added: "We are grateful for the confidential and fair negotiations and cooperation with Sotheby's and the Baghie-Arrieta family, which make it possible to acknowledge the suffering of the Fischer family during the Nazi era and honor the history of Gisela Berman Fischer, who sought justice for her family."

Gisela Berman Fischer was Samuel Fischer's granddaughter and fought for many years for the lawful restitution of artworks belonging to her family, including Camille Pissarro's painting "Le Quai Malaquais et l’Institut, Printemps," which the Nazis stole from their family home in Vienna in 1938.

In 2008, she won a legal battle to have the painting returned, and the following year the family put it up for auction at Christie's, where it sold for 2.2 million.

The painting "Blossoming Chestnut Trees" was one of 12 little-known paintings from the Baghie-Arrieta collection presented at the auction.

Other renowned artists represented in the collection included Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet.

The value of the collection of paintings by Van Gogh, Cézanne and Monet could reach $450 million — what makes it special and when the auction will take place