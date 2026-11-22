In the United States, new photographs of the construction of Donald Trump's enormous ballroom near the White House have sparked a wave of outrage over the scale of the structure, which is changing the historic appearance of the presidential residence. This was reported by U.S. media, writes UNN.

Details

The published photographs show the massive framework of the future ballroom, which is being built on the site of the demolished East Wing of the White House. The massive steel structures and the size of the new building have raised questions about preserving the architectural appearance of the presidential residence.

Critics emphasize that the White House, which previously dominated the composition of President's Park, risks becoming visually lost next to the new building.

The scale of the construction has caused a political scandal

The project envisages the construction of a complex with a total area of approximately 8,400 square meters. To implement it, the historic East Wing of the residence was demolished in 2025.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also criticized the scale of the structure, stating that Trump's gilded ballroom is larger than the White House itself.

At the same time, the U.S. president's administration is defending the project, explaining that it is necessary to create a modern space for holding official events and welcoming large numbers of guests.

Despite this, the architectural controversy continues. Opponents of the construction fear that the new structure will permanently change the historic appearance of one of the best-known symbols of the United States.

Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office