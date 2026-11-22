Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the Russian attack in the Kyiv region; 8 people may be under the rubble. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the strike, a section of a residential building from the first to the fifth floor was destroyed. Nine people were evacuated, and 2 more were injured - the State Emergency Service said in a post.

Rescuers are currently dismantling the structures and searching for people.

The State Emergency Service’s canine and pyrotechnic units, as well as engineering equipment, have been deployed for the operations. An assistance center of the State Emergency Service has been set up - the agency said in a post.

As a reminder

In the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region, a five-story residential building suffered serious damage as a result of an attack by a Russian drone. A fire broke out in the building, and apartments from the first to the fifth floor were destroyed.