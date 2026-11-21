On the evening of November 21, Russia’s Kaliningrad region, according to local media and monitoring channels, came under a drone attack for the first time. Air-raid sirens sounded in several cities across the region, while residents reported air-defense activity. The likely target is said to be the Russian navy base in Baltiysk, although there is currently no confirmation that it was hit. The BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

An air raid alert was announced at around 19:00 local time. Sirens were heard in Kaliningrad, Svetlogorsk, Zelenogradsk, Pionersky, and Svetly.

The region’s governor, Alexei Besprozvannykh, said that the alert system had responded to a “suspicious object from the direction of Lithuania.” He later reported that specialists had detected no threat.

Was the Baltic Fleet base really attacked?

The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported numerous explosions and drone sounds in Baltiysk, where the Russian Baltic Fleet base is located. However, there is no reliable data confirming a hit.

During the alert, Russian authorities temporarily restricted operations at Khrabrovo Airport. Local residents were also warned of possible disruptions to mobile communications.

At the same time, Russian state media, citing the authorities, deny the authenticity of videos that allegedly show explosions near the military port.

Previously, the Kaliningrad region had not been subjected to any confirmed Ukrainian strikes. In May 2026, a drone threat was declared there, but no attack was reported. Thus, the current incident could become the first case of a drone strike on the Russian exclave.

A Russian cargo ship heading to Kaliningrad was attacked by drones in the Gulf of Finland