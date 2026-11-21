In Poland, servicemen from 11 countries are taking part in large-scale exercises during which they are practicing the possible deployment of international forces in Ukraine after the war ends. At the same time, suspected Russian missiles and a jet-powered drone violated Polish airspace near the training area. Associated Press reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The exercises are being held at the Nowa Dęba training area from November 9 and will last 2 weeks. About 2,800 servicemen have been involved.

The participants are testing their readiness to deploy in Ukraine, stabilize the situation after the war, and help rebuild the Ukrainian army.

The initiative is led by France and the United Kingdom as part of the "Coalition of the Willing." It operates outside NATO structures.

russia may have staged a provocation during the exercises

On November 20, 2 Russian missiles and a suspected drone fell on Polish territory near the area where the exercises were being held.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggested that moscow had deliberately timed the incident to coincide with the military maneuvers. Officials from the United Kingdom and France supported this assessment.

Fragments were found in several locations in Poland following Russia's attack on Ukraine

British Defence Secretary John Healey stressed that putin's actions matter more than his statements.

Military personnel from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom are taking part in the exercises. Poland is providing logistics, while Türkiye joined remotely from Istanbul.

European countries seek to demonstrate their readiness to ensure Ukraine's security after the war ends and to help restore its defense capabilities.

Unidentified object fell in eastern Poland during Russia's attack on Ukraine - Tusk responded