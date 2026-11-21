In Lithuania, they opposed Europeans holding talks with putin in moscow and named the main condition for dialogue
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuania said that Europeans should not travel to moscow for negotiations. Dialogue is possible only after russia ceases fire.
Lithuanian President’s chief adviser Asta Skaisgiryte said that European representatives should not travel to Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine. According to her, dialogue with Russia is possible only after a ceasefire, which the Kremlin has not yet agreed to. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.
Details
Skaisgiryte commented on Putin’s proposal to hold talks with representatives of the European Union in the Russian capital.
According to her, previous meetings were held in neutral territory, in particular in Abu Dhabi. Therefore, the Europeans could propose another location for the dialogue, such as Geneva.
Should the talks take place in Moscow? That is a very good question. I would say they should not
Under what conditions is Europe ready for talks
Skaisgiryte stressed that Russia must first agree to halt hostilities.
Our conditions are very clear – first a ceasefire, then negotiations, not the other way around
At the same time, the adviser noted that after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi, the parties still failed to reach agreements on ending the war.
According to her, European countries will continue to support Ukraine financially and militarily, while the specific dates for the next round of talks remain unknown.
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