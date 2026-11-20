The Pope received a gift from a family evacuated from occupied Oleshky — a blue-and-yellow bracelet, a photo postcard, and socks. The gifts were presented by Tetiana Stawnychy, president of Caritas Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the visit, Stawnychy thanked Pope Leo XIV for his concern regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky. She presented the pontiff with a blue-and-yellow bracelet, a photo postcard depicting an evacuated man holding a small icon, and socks made by an evacuated family.

The family remained trapped for a long time on the eighth floor of a building in Oleshky, whose lower floors had been destroyed by a missile strike. The son searched for food in abandoned apartments, while the wife cared for her husband, who cannot sit because of joint problems. To distract herself, the woman knitted socks — over this time, several dozen pairs accumulated. After learning about the possibility of evacuation, the family contacted the Ombudsman’s Office. A fire escape ladder was used to rescue them. The man was taken to Kyiv by ambulance. The entire family is currently together in hospital and undergoing rehabilitation. After learning about the meeting with the Pope, the family gave one pair of socks to Caritas Ukraine - the statement says.

According to the charity, the photo postcard depicts 80-year-old Mr. Volodymyr, who was evacuated with other residents of Oleshky during a humanitarian mission. Prayer to God always helped the man endure the occupation and constant shelling. From Oleshky, he brought a worn, old icon of Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Volodymyr, the baptizer of Rus-Ukraine, which he had purchased before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of 2026, a humanitarian catastrophe occurred in occupied Oleshky, leaving residents without food and medical assistance.

On October 16, 2026, Pope Leo XIV held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator vladimir putin, during which he called for a humanitarian truce necessary to deliver food and medicine, as well as to ensure the voluntary and safe evacuation of Oleshky’s civilian population.

Ukraine is preparing an additional safe route for residents to leave occupied Oleshky — Lubinets

On October 19, Pope Leo XIV discussed the situation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing the need for cooperation between the parties to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access.

On October 23, 2026, through the mediation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, agreements on conducting a humanitarian mission and a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky were officially confirmed. On October 31, the evacuated residents were brought to Kyiv. Caritas Ukraine, together with local organizations, joined in providing assistance to the evacuated people.

Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statements