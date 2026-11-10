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Ukraine is preparing an additional safe route for residents to leave occupied Oleshky — Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

After evacuating nearly 800 people, Ukraine is processing new requests to leave Oleshky and the surrounding community. Humanitarian and security conditions are being coordinated.

Ukraine is preparing an additional safe route for residents to leave occupied Oleshky — Lubinets

Ukraine is working on an additional safe evacuation route for civilians from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky and nearby settlements. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, calls and appeals from residents of Oleshky and the Oleshky community continue to come in following the successful humanitarian mission. People who saw that the safe evacuation mechanism worked are now also reporting their desire to leave for territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine.

We continue to collect and update information about each such person: clarifying their location, health condition, mobility, family composition, availability of documents, and need for medical or specialized transport. We pay particular attention to elderly people, people with limited mobility, persons with disabilities, seriously ill individuals, and families with children

- Lubinets said.

He clarified that work is currently underway on the possibility of organizing an additional safe evacuation for residents of Oleshky and other settlements in the Oleshky community. To do this, the relevant humanitarian and security conditions must be agreed upon. As soon as a safe mechanism is developed, the people concerned will receive the necessary information.

"Those who have already contacted me have not been overlooked! Their information has been saved and is being processed. If circumstances have changed, in particular their health condition, location, family composition, or contact details, it is important to inform us. The contact telephone numbers for collecting applications from those wishing to leave Oleshky and the Oleshky community are available via WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram: +38 067 717 51 70, +38 073 719 81 34," the ombudsman added.

We remind you

As part of a humanitarian mission and an accompanying ceasefire in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, nearly 800 people were evacuated.

A ceasefire in Oleshky could pave the way to peace — Sybiha31.10.26, 21:40 • 11534 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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