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A ceasefire in Oleshky could pave the way to peace — Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs called a humanitarian mission in Oleshky a possible confidence-building measure. Ukraine is ready for such steps but expects reciprocity from Russia.

A ceasefire in Oleshky could pave the way to peace — Sybiha

“If hostilities can be stopped in one place, they can be stopped everywhere and forever. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha while commenting on the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, reports UNN.

Details

He added that Ukraine is ready to take such steps, but expects the same from the Russians. Sybiha also noted that Ukraine is particularly grateful to the American side and First Lady Melania Trump for their mediation.

The Foreign Minister also thanked Pope Leo XIV, Ukraine’s partners, ministers, and officials who helped respond to the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky.

Andrii Sybiha also thanked Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and his team for coordinating the operation on the ground.

The results in Oleshky may serve as a confidence-building measure and pave the way for further steps in the peace process

— Sybiha noted.

Context

Ukraine announced that, starting at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city’s residents, and prepare for the safe departure of the civilian population.

The Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, announced the launch of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets traveled to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on November 1, said David Arakhamia, one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks and a member of parliament.

On October 30, the Ukrainian delegation safely reached Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. On October 30, upon arriving in the city, Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, stated that the ceasefire had already been in effect for 80 hours and was continuing, showing a video of local residents.

Additionally

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said that she is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.

At the same time, the Center for Strategic Communications stated that Russian propagandists had staged a report about the evacuation from Oleshky.

Humanitarian mission from Oleshky — city residents are now on Ukrainian territory (report)31.10.26, 15:41 • 30229 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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