In Denmark, 112-year-old Kirsten Schwalbe set a national longevity record and received congratulations from politicians and journalists. However, after the celebrations, it emerged that during World War II she held leadership positions in a local branch of the Nazi Party. The Copenhagen Post reported this, citing an investigation by Frihedsbrevet, writes UNN.

Details

On October 14, Schwalbe turned 112 years and 218 days old, making her the oldest person in Denmark since records began.

Her achievement was widely covered by local media. However, journalists decided to investigate the centenarian's biography in greater detail after the publication of a book about her life that did not mention her ties to the Nazis.

What the record-holder's biography concealed

Archival documents showed that during the German occupation of Denmark, Schwalbe held 2 leadership positions in a local branch of the Danish National Socialist Workers' Party.

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In particular, during 1943–1944, she served as head of a party group and led the women's branch in the city of Holstebro.

The woman herself claims that she knew almost nothing about Nazi ideology and joined the party at her husband's request.

Politics did not interest me at all, so I simply did what he thought was necessary – Schwalbe explained.

Archival materials also confirmed that her husband held a leadership position in the same party branch.

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