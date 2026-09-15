For the first time in Japan’s history, the number of people aged 100 and over has exceeded 100,000

For the first time in Japan's history, the number of centenarians has exceeded 100,000, setting a record for the 56th consecutive year. Most of them are women, while the increase is occurring against the backdrop of a sharp decline in the country's overall birth rate. CNN reports, writes UNN.

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On Tuesday, September 15, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare reported that the number of centenarians had increased again — for the 56th consecutive year — reaching 107,677 in September, nearly 8,000 more than last year.

The ministry added that most of them are women, who account for 88% of the total, or 94,298 people.

Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno welcomed the data, telling reporters: "I am very pleased that so many people remain active and healthy for such a long time."

According to the World Bank, Japan consistently ranks among the world's leaders in life expectancy: in 2024, the average life expectancy there was 84 years. By comparison, the figure in the United States was 79 years.

Scientists attribute the country's longevity to a healthy diet and an advanced healthcare system. Although Japan has a reputation as a country with extremely long working hours in its cities, some residents follow the philosophy of "ikigai," which encourages people to find value and joy in life.

According to the ministry, some of the world's oldest people currently live in the country: 114-year-old Fuyo Kishimoto from Kyoto and 112-year-old Hikaru Kato from Kumamoto.

However, the aging population is also placing increasing pressure on the world's fourth-largest economy, raising the cost of care for older people and shrinking the workforce.

Despite the emergence of a generation that is living longer, Japan's population of 123 million continues to decline as the birth rate has fallen to a record low.

In recent years, the country has also opened its doors to skilled professionals and workers, although the government has recently tightened visa requirements amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment.

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