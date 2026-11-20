Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence was not afraid to be candid during her appearance on the November 19 episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." UNN writes about this, citing Variety.

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She appeared alongside her co-star from the film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," Josh Hutcherson, and, in her trademark candid manner, answered a host of questions, ranging from her movie roles to her opinion of the "Real Housewives" franchise.

At one point, Cohen asked Lawrence to rank her on-screen kisses from best to worst, including kisses with Hutcherson (whom she kissed in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"), Liam Hemsworth ("The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1"), Chris Pratt ("Passengers"), Timothée Chalamet ("Don’t Look Up"), and Bradley Cooper ("Silver Linings Playbook" and "Serena").

"Her ranking? Hutcherson was the best, followed by Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, and Pratt at the very bottom," the publication said.

In another segment, she spoke candidly about her breast implants. During a discussion of current topics in the "Real Housewives" universe, Lawrence was asked about a storyline in which "The Real Housewives of New York" star Hailey Glassman claimed that her nose had been broken by a woman’s breasts.

"Is it a mystery to you how breasts could have broken Hailey Glassman’s nose?" Cohen asked.

"Yes, and I have implants," Lawrence replied.

She then added that "they’re new" and thanked Dr. Steven Teitelbaum of Santa Monica for his work. Cohen asked about the size, and she replied: "I think it’s a full C. The same as before."

Elsewhere, when Cohen asked whether she had ever taken a bow and arrows from the set of "The Hunger Games" as a souvenir, she replied that she had, but could not find them.

"I think I lost them, or maybe they were stolen," she said. "Where would I lose them? I’m just realizing this in real time right now."

New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the best