New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the best

The film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" has been called "the best so far" in the series, based on enthusiastic early reviews. The prequel is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on November 20. UNN reports this, citing The Independent.

Details

Early viewers praised the prequel as "almost perfect" and "definitely the best" film in the franchise.

Based on Suzanne Collins's 2025 novel, "Sunrise on the Reaping" tells the story of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Zada) from District 12, who is chosen to participate in the 50th Hunger Games, the Second Quarter Quell.

Film Speak critic Griffin Schiller described the film as "a sobering yet powerful story about devastating losses and the necessary price of rebellion for the sunrise we may never see".

"Like the book, the film challenges our own implicit submission and acceptance of conditions we never agreed to, when luck is ON your side," he wrote on X.

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for a new film in the "Hunger Games" franchise