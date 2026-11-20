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On Friday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that Russia’s military attaché in Copenhagen would be expelled, as Russia is suspected of involvement in an attempted assassination of a Ukrainian rapper, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

"We have just summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and informed him of the government’s decision to expel Russia’s military attaché from Denmark" within seven days, Lars Løkke Rasmussen said at a press conference.

"We are stating this quite clearly: we have exposed you," he said.

He also added that Denmark was considering suspending the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians.

An assassination attempt on Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner was being prepared in Denmark; suspects have been detained — media