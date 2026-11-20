Denmark expels Russia’s military attaché and may stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians
Kyiv • UNN
Denmark has decided to expel the Russian military attaché within seven days over suspicions of Russia’s involvement in an assassination attempt on a Ukrainian rapper. The country is also considering stopping the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians.
On Friday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that Russia’s military attaché in Copenhagen would be expelled, as Russia is suspected of involvement in an attempted assassination of a Ukrainian rapper, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.
"We have just summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and informed him of the government’s decision to expel Russia’s military attaché from Denmark" within seven days, Lars Løkke Rasmussen said at a press conference.
"We are stating this quite clearly: we have exposed you," he said.
He also added that Denmark was considering suspending the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians.
An assassination attempt on Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner was being prepared in Denmark; suspects have been detained — media20.11.26, 16:04 • 23385 views