Instagram.com/kyivstoner

Two Danish citizens are suspected of having been recruited by Russian intelligence to kill Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner ahead of his scheduled performance in Denmark. Denmark’s public broadcaster DR reported this on Friday, citing court proceedings, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, police foiled the alleged plot by arresting the two men shortly before rapper Kyivstoner’s concert, scheduled for September 25 (the concert was later cancelled).

According to DR, both men denied in court any involvement in illegal activities.

The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

We would add

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Minister of Justice Nikolaj Wammen were scheduled to hold press briefings later on Friday to discuss suspicions regarding the planning of the murder.

In September, PET stated that Russia had recruited Danish citizens to plan sabotage against Danish defence companies cooperating with Ukraine.

It remains unclear how police came across the trail of the two men, who were stopped in a car in which several weapons were found. It is also unclear how two more suspects became involved in the investigation — although they have not been charged with participating in the alleged plot to murder Kyivstoner.

According to the broadcaster, all four men have been in custody since September.

It is also not yet known exactly how Russian intelligence services recruited the two Danish suspects.