Head of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission, MP Oleksii Honcharenko

Head of the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission Oleksii Honcharenko mocked the decision by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko to ignore the November 23 meeting due to foreign business trips. The officials plan to visit Italy, Belgium, and Japan, although parliament expects them to answer serious questions raised by SBU Major General Serhii Duka. Read about the TSC head’s reaction and the reasons for summoning the anti-corruption officials in the UNN article.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko, who heads the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector and Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation, as well as compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law, reacted ironically to information about the business trips of the heads of the anti-corruption agencies.

"Let’s imagine a mirror-image situation. Japan. Parliament summons the heads of the anti-corruption agencies. Serious accusations have been made; they need to come and respond. And they say: "Sorry, we can’t. We’re on a business trip. To Ukraine," - Honcharenko joked.

The lawmaker noted that NABU was not created for conferences. The bureau’s main task is to investigate corruption in government bodies. Foreign policy, the lawmaker emphasized, is handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Honcharenko was particularly outraged by the fact that the heads of NABU and SAP refused to participate in the meeting immediately after the high-profile statements by SBU Major General Serhii Duka, who publicly made a number of accusations against the anti-corruption agencies.

"All the more so when serious statements concerning NABU’s leadership were made at the TSC. They need to respond to them, rather than go off to the ends of the earth," the commission head emphasized.

In his view, international business trips should not become an obstacle to parliamentary oversight of the activities of law enforcement agencies.

The lawmaker ended his post with a sarcastic remark: "But I understand everything now. Without trips to Italy, Belgium and Japan, corruption in Ukraine definitely cannot be defeated)."

Previously

On November 18, a parliamentary TSC meeting heard SBU Major General Serhii Duka for almost four hours. He became one of the suspects in the "Carthage-2" case. The general denied the accusations against him and said he believed the criminal prosecution was revenge for the work of an SBU unit subordinate to him that had investigated corruption in the anti-corruption agencies.

During his remarks, Duka made a number of claims about the work of NABU and SAP. In particular, he said that anti-corruption investigations may have been used as an instrument of political influence, questioned the results of high-profile cases, and raised the issue of the integrity of the leadership of both agencies. The general separately stated that NABU employees had still not undergone the polygraph checks required by law. These claims require verification and explanations from the anti-corruption agencies. In addition, he reported the disclosure of the personal data of SBU employees who posted bail for him.

After Duka’s remarks, TSC Head Oleksii Honcharenko summoned to the November 23 meeting NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamadrassulov, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. According to the lawmaker, the commission members had many questions to which they wanted answers directly from the officials.