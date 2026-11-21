Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov criticized Russian propagandist and State Duma deputy Evgeny Popov, who published a video showing Vladimir Putin's nuclear briefcase during his visit to China. The Kremlin representative called the author of the publication an "inexperienced journalist," although he has worked in state television for more than 25 years. Russian media report this, UNN writes.

Details

According to Peskov, the nuclear briefcase constantly accompanies Putin during his foreign trips, so its appearance should not attract any particular interest.

The nuclear briefcase made headlines, apparently, among those who saw the president for the first time. The nuclear briefcase has flown with him all his life and does not make headlines. It was simply some inexperienced journalist who published it – Peskov said.

What angered the Kremlin

On November 18, Evgeny Popov posted a video on his Telegram channel showing Putin's aide carrying a special briefcase. During the conversation, the serviceman confirmed that it was indeed a nuclear briefcase.

It is noteworthy that Popov has worked for Russian state television since 2000. He currently also serves as a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and hosts programs on VGTRK television channels.

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