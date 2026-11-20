French police are investigating allegations that actor Gérard Depardieu and writer Michel Houellebecq committed gang rape and assaulted a woman during the filming of a movie in 2018, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

The incident in question occurred in December 2018 during the filming of the movie "Thalasso." In the film, Depardieu and Houellebecq play themselves: they meet at a health spa and engage in lengthy philosophical conversations while dressed in white bathrobes.

On Friday, two sources familiar with the case confirmed to AFP that police are conducting an investigation.

This week, Mediapart reported that the actress, identified under the pseudonym Alexandra, filed a complaint with police in 2025.

Alexandra—an actress and dancer from Eastern Europe who was 32 at the time and working in France—told Mediapart that she was assaulted by Depardieu and Houellebecq. According to her, during the filming of one of the scenes, they pinned her against a surface while the cameras were rolling.

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According to Mediapart, Alexandra described her state as "complete numbness and detachment." In her police complaint, she referred to "deep humiliation" and "unspeakable shame."

According to AFP, the film’s director, Guillaume Nicloux, is also accused of complicity in sexual assault.

Nicloux told Mediapart that during filming he "did not notice any coercion," but "apologized" to Alexandra.

Alexandra’s lawyers did not respond to The Guardian’s request for comment. Depardieu’s lawyers also did not respond to a request for comment. The Guardian contacted Michel Houellebecq’s publishers but received no response.

In addition

This week, 77-year-old Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a 2025 verdict that found him guilty of sexually assaulting two women on the set of another film in 2021, and also apologized to them. Last year, during the trial, Depardieu was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 55-year-old set decorator and a 35-year-old assistant director. The incidents took place in September 2021 in Paris, during the filming of the feature film "The Green Shutters" (Les Volets Verts). His suspended sentence remains in effect, and his name has been entered into the French register of people convicted of sex offenses.

After Depardieu apologized this week, the assistant director who became a victim of his actions said: "The cinematic monster has fallen."

The verdict handed down against Depardieu last year marked a turning point for the #MeToo movement in France. He became the most prominent figure in French cinema to be convicted of sexual assault—against the backdrop of years of criticism that France has been reluctant to take women’s allegations of harassment seriously.

Depardieu has also appealed a decision under which he is to stand trial on charges of rape and sexual assault against actress Charlotte Arnould. According to investigators, the incident occurred in 2018 at the actor’s home in Paris. This month, the appeals court is expected to decide whether to uphold Depardieu’s appeal or allow the trial to begin next year.

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In an open letter to Le Figaro published in October 2023, Depardieu rejected all the allegations, stating that any contact with Arnould had been consensual. "I have never, not once, committed violence against a woman," he wrote.

The 70-year-old Michel Houellebecq—one of France’s most widely translated writers—is also under investigation. He is suspected of inciting discrimination over comments about Muslims that he made in 2022.