Gérard Depardieu to face trial on rape charges

The investigating judge ordered actor Gerard Depardieu to appear in court in a case concerning the alleged rape and sexual assault of actress Charlotte Arnould. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN.

Details

A French investigating judge has ordered cinema icon Gerard Depardieu to stand trial in a case concerning the alleged rape and sexual assault of actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. - the publication reported.

Addition

French actor Gerard Depardieu will be tried on charges of sexual harassment of two women during filming in 2021. In total, more than 20 women accuse the actor of violence.

Depardieu, who faces up to five years in prison for sexual harassment on set, gave his first testimony in court in Paris. In his defense, Depardieu said that he has a "Russian nature," which is why his behavior is sometimes perceived as boorish.

In May, a French court found the actor guilty of violence against a woman. This is the first case to reach court, although about 20 women accuse him of similar crimes.