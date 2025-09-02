$41.370.05
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 46907 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 85542 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 101959 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 57755 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 118036 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 44841 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 80489 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52630 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107132 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Gérard Depardieu to face trial on rape charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

An investigating judge has ordered Gérard Depardieu to stand trial in a case concerning alleged rape and sexual assault of Charlotte Arnould in 2018. In total, over 20 women accuse the actor of violence.

Gérard Depardieu to face trial on rape charges

The investigating judge ordered actor Gerard Depardieu to appear in court in a case concerning the alleged rape and sexual assault of actress Charlotte Arnould. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN.

Details

A French investigating judge has ordered cinema icon Gerard Depardieu to stand trial in a case concerning the alleged rape and sexual assault of actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018.

- the publication reported.

Addition

French actor Gerard Depardieu will be tried on charges of sexual harassment of two women during filming in 2021. In total, more than 20 women accuse the actor of violence.

Depardieu, who faces up to five years in prison for sexual harassment on set, gave his first testimony in court in Paris. In his defense, Depardieu said that he has a "Russian nature," which is why his behavior is sometimes perceived as boorish.

In May, a French court found the actor guilty of violence against a woman. This is the first case to reach court, although about 20 women accuse him of similar crimes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Paris