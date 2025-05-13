$41.540.01
Gérard Depardieu Found Guilty of Sexual Assault: Details of the Case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

French court finds actor guilty of violence against woman. This is the first case that has gone to trial, although about 20 women accuse him of similar crimes.

Gérard Depardieu Found Guilty of Sexual Assault: Details of the Case

A French court has found actor Gérard Depardieu guilty of sexual assault. This was reported by France 24, reports UNN.

Details

The actor was found guilty of committing sexual violence against one of the women. He is also accused of sexual violence against two women during the filming of "Green Shutters" in 2021. He received 18 months of suspended imprisonment.

Depardieu himself did not admit guilt.

This is the first case against Depardieu that has gone to court. It is also reported that about 20 more women have accused him of similar crimes.

Prosecutors asked to sentence 76-year-old Depardieu to one and a half years in prison, as well as a fine of 20,000 euros.

Reference

Gérard Depardieu is one of the most popular French actors, who has starred in more than 200 films, with a huge range of roles. One of the famous roles is the fictional Gaulish warrior Obelix, who fell into a cauldron of magic potion when he was a child. Since then, he has gained incredible strength.

Context

Earlier, UNN wrote that French actor Gérard Depardieu will be tried on charges of sexual harassment of two women during filming in 2021. In total, more than 20 women accuse the actor of violence.

He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros if convicted. In his defense, Depardieu said that he has a "Russian nature", so his behavior is sometimes perceived as boorish.

Let us remind you

Andriy Bilous, who was accused of harassment, is returning to work at the Molodyy Theater. He was previously suspended, and the police opened a criminal case under the article "sexual violence".

News of the World
France
