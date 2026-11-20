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Annual flu vaccination has begun in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. First, vaccinations will be administered to personnel at training centers and medical staff. As reported by the Ministry of Defense, immunization will subsequently cover other categories of service members as well, UNN reports.

I urge service members at training centers—the permanent and rotating personnel—to get vaccinated! If you have questions or concerns, contact a medic; they will explain how vaccination is administered and provide the necessary information. I also ask the families of service members: talk to your loved ones about vaccination, explain why it is important, and support them in this decision - emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Liubov Halan.

Mobile vaccination teams of the Medical Forces will travel to training centers according to agreed schedules. These schedules are influenced by the training timetable, service members’ readiness to get vaccinated, the security situation, and the availability of vaccines in warehouses in specific regions.

We understand that service members do not always have the opportunity to independently get to a medical facility to receive a vaccination. Therefore, the Medical Forces have formed mobile teams to administer preventive vaccinations. They are ready to travel to training centers, training grounds, and other locations where our military personnel are stationed. In this way, we bring the medical service directly to service members. Those who wish to get vaccinated will be able to do so on site, without additional travel or being taken away from their duties. Above all, this is about the opportunity to take care of one’s health in time, reduce the risk of contracting influenza and developing its complications - said Colonel of the Medical Service Kostiantyn Humeniuk, Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense added that people can be vaccinated against influenza throughout the entire epidemic season, which usually lasts from October to May. Immunity develops within 10–14 days after vaccination. A single flu shot will reliably protect you throughout the entire period of risk.

Vaccination provides reliable immunity against influenza

Preparing for the epidemic season

In addition to flu vaccination at training centers, the Ministry of Defense, together with the Medical Forces Command and the General Staff, is working to improve conditions in isolation wards for patients with infectious diseases, the ministry noted.

In particular, they are considering the possibility of establishing protected premises or relocating isolation wards to safer locations. This is necessary so that, during an air raid alert, patients do not have to stay in the same shelter as healthy service members.

The team is also working on deploying telemedicine systems in the medical units of training centers and preparing medics to work with them. The systems will help assess more promptly the condition of service members with symptoms of acute respiratory infections and identify possible complications, including pneumonia.

Can one get vaccinated outside a training center?

The Ministry of Defense answers in the affirmative—a service member can also get vaccinated outside a training center. To do so, they should contact the medic of their unit.

A service member can get vaccinated against influenza by contacting the medic of their unit

The military unit then organizes the process:

It determines the need for the vaccine and submits a request to the military medical clinical center (MMCC) of its region. The MMCC collects requests from military units, plans the purchase within the available funds, and purchases the vaccine. When the vaccine arrives, the MMCC notifies the military unit and coordinates the administration of the vaccinations. The vaccinations are administered by MMCC medics: the vaccine is delivered to the military unit, or a mobile team travels there.

Therefore, the first step for a service member is to contact the medic of their unit. The medic will help organize vaccination together with the medical service and the command of the military unit - the ministry summarized.

First flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine