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First flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5174 views

The first 266,000 doses of the French vaccine have passed quality control and are being delivered to medical facilities and pharmacies. Another 140,000 doses are being inspected.

First flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine

The first doses of influenza vaccine are arriving at medical facilities and pharmacy networks in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported this on November 13, UNN writes.

The first 266,000 doses of influenza vaccine have passed state quality control and are being delivered to medical facilities and pharmacy networks

- the Ministry of Health reported.

As noted, this concerns a French-produced vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, it received a positive conclusion from the Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Agency confirming compliance with the requirements of national and international standards and is already being delivered to medical facilities and pharmacy networks.

"Another 140,000 doses of influenza vaccine produced in the Republic of Korea are undergoing laboratory control," the statement said.

The difference between influenza and a cold

The Ministry of Health noted that influenza is often confused with a cold, although they are different illnesses. Unlike most other acute respiratory viral infections, influenza usually begins suddenly—with a sharp rise in temperature. Cough, difficulty breathing, a runny nose, and a sore throat may develop later.

Influenza can be severe and cause serious complications affecting the heart, lungs, kidneys, and other organs.

The most effective way to prevent influenza is annual vaccination. It is recommended but is not included in the list of free vaccinations under the Immunization Schedule. Vaccination is available throughout the entire epidemic season.

Why the vaccines were delayed

"This year, manufacturers reported a global delay in the production of influenza vaccines. This is related to the transition from quadrivalent to trivalent vaccines in accordance with the WHO's updated recommendations on the composition of preparations for the 2026–2027 season," the Ministry of Health said.

The composition of vaccines is reviewed every year to ensure protection against current strains of influenza viruses.

The situation with influenza, COVID-19, and other acute respiratory viral infections

During the week of November 2–8, 2026, according to the Public Health Center, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections decreased by 1.6% compared with the previous week. The incidence rate during the first week of November this year was 5.7% lower than during the same period last year. No signs of intensive spread of respiratory infections have been observed in Ukraine. 

Laboratory tests confirmed one case of influenza in Rivne Oblast last week. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, this is the fourth laboratory-identified influenza virus—three previous cases were detected in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Rivne oblasts. In all cases, type A influenza virus was identified. In other samples during the past week, viruses that traditionally circulate during every epidemic season were identified (SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, parainfluenza viruses, adenoviruses, respiratory syncytial viruses, and rhinoviruses). 

Morbidity statistics for the week of 02–08.11.2026: 

  • A total of 97,520 people fell ill with acute respiratory viral infections (40,103 adults and 56,169 children). This is 1.6% fewer than the previous week. 
    • 110 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed—18 more than a week earlier. 
      • 2,054 patients with acute respiratory viral infections were hospitalized (2.1% of the total number of registered cases), including 1,256 children;
        • No deaths resulting from acute respiratory viral infections were recorded during the reporting week.

          Morbidity indicators in all regions of Ukraine correspond to the baseline intensity level. 

          In total, during the epidemic season from September 28 to November 8, 2026, 613,335 people contracted acute respiratory viral infections (12.8% fewer than during the same period last year), including 519 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, according to the Public Health Center, one death has been recorded—among people who tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of October 12–18.

          Influenza vaccination in Ukraine is delayed — the Ministry of Health cited the reasons 30.10.26, 21:07 • 17742 views

          Julia Shramko

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