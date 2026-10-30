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Influenza vaccination in Ukraine is delayed — the Ministry of Health cited the reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2184 views

The supply of influenza vaccines is delayed due to the switch to trivalent vaccines and production difficulties. The Ministry of Health expects them in November 2026.

Influenza vaccination in Ukraine is delayed — the Ministry of Health cited the reasons

As of the end of October, the supply of influenza vaccines to Ukrainian pharmacies has been delayed due to the global transition to trivalent vaccines following WHO recommendations. At the same time, the Ministry of Health assured that as of October 30 there was no shortage of other vaccines. This was stated in the Ministry of Health's response to a request from UNN. 

Details

The Ministry of Health reported that as of October 30, influenza vaccination in the 2026–2027 epidemic season had not yet begun.

According to information from manufacturers' representatives, the start of vaccine deliveries to Ukraine's retail network is expected in November 2026. The delivery timelines were affected by the transition from quadrivalent to trivalent vaccines in accordance with updated recommendations from the World Health Organization, the later availability of materials and reagents for quality control, as well as production difficulties involving certain vaccines

- the Ministry of Health reported.

At the same time, the ministry noted that similar changes to delivery schedules are also being observed in a number of other European countries. Measures are currently being taken to facilitate the fastest possible arrival of vaccines in Ukraine. 

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The agency also assured that as of October 30, stocks of other vaccines included in the mandatory vaccination schedule were sufficient. Vaccination is carried out according to age.

The ministry said that during the same period last year — by the 43rd week of 2025 — 6,123 people had been vaccinated against influenza. During 2025, 20,000 doses of influenza vaccine were supplied through humanitarian aid programs. This figure covers the entire year of 2025 and does not reflect the total volume of supplies through all channels for the comparable period in question. 

In addition, the Ministry of Health said that supplies of medical immunobiological products for preventive vaccinations included in the Schedule are funded from the State Budget of Ukraine, while vaccinations based on epidemic indications are funded from local budgets and other sources not prohibited by law. 

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Influenza vaccinations are recommended. At the same time, the Schedule provides for their administration based on health status and epidemic indications. Vaccinations based on health status are mandatory as part of the medical care of patients with the diseases and conditions specified in the Schedule. Currently, centralized procurement of seasonal influenza vaccines using funds from the State Budget of Ukraine is not carried out. Vaccines are supplied to the Ukrainian market on a commercial basis and may be purchased by citizens themselves, using funds from local budgets and other sources not prohibited by law. Local executive authorities and local self-government bodies, within their powers, may provide for the purchase of influenza vaccines and vaccination of designated target groups under the relevant local programs. The volumes and timelines of commercial vaccine supplies to Ukraine, including additional batches, are determined by importers in accordance with market demand, orders from pharmacy chains and healthcare facilities, and manufacturers' capabilities. Vaccines are distributed among regions by suppliers in accordance with the orders received

- the Ministry of Health added.

The ministry also said that influenza vaccination is primarily recommended for people at increased risk of severe disease and complications: young children starting at six months of age, older people, pregnant women, women planning to become pregnant during the epidemic season, patients with chronic diseases, as well as healthcare workers and other people at increased occupational risk of infection. 

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Ministry of Health of Ukraine
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