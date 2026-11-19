Oleksandr Klymenko and Semen Kryvonos

Loud anti-corruption investigations, media campaigns, the absence of procedural decisions regarding persons involved in cases, and the possible use of criminal proceedings as an instrument of political influence. Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka raised these and other questions about the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office during a meeting of the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission. As a result, the heads of NABU and SAPO were summoned to the next meeting, scheduled for November 23. UNN compiled the key questions that the anti-corruption bodies will have to answer.

The speech by Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka at a meeting of the parliamentary TSC on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law lasted almost four hours. The discussion went far beyond the “Carthage-2” case, in which Duka is a suspect. The general raised a number of questions concerning the principles governing the anti-corruption system, compliance with procedural safeguards, and the possible consequences of public anti-corruption campaigns for Ukraine’s international reputation. In addition, information was voiced that casts doubt on the integrity of NABU and SAPO heads Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the same time, Duka emphasized separately that there is no conflict between the SBU and NABU as state institutions. According to him, each law enforcement body performs its tasks, but the methods used to exercise these powers must comply with the law.

"The question is how they carry it out, what for, and with what purpose," the general said.

He emphasized that he considers the case against him revenge for the investigations his department conducted into certain NABU detectives and the leadership of the anti-corruption bodies.

NABU films: informing the public or an instrument of reputational pressure?

The major general drew attention to the fact that anti-corruption bodies are creating large-scale media campaigns around their investigations. The films are accompanied by loud statements about exposing corruption, while before their publication, media outlets friendly toward NABU and SAPO stoked public interest in a particular topic. At the same time, in his assessment, the public does not receive clear information about the subsequent procedural outcome of such high-profile investigations.

"All these well-directed films end up going nowhere; the state gains nothing from them, while on the international stage our country appears to be the most corrupt state in the world. Russian media also make use of this," Duka emphasized.

He also questioned the timing of the publication of high-profile materials, which, according to his observations, often coincides with important international negotiations involving the country’s leadership.

"I have a question for the anti-corruption activists: why do some films constantly appear during trips by the country’s top leadership to negotiations?" the general emphasized.

It is worth noting that a substantial share of Ukraine’s defense spending depends on international partners. In this context, General Duka asked a rhetorical question: "What is more important to you: ammunition on the battlefield, or the film "Carthage 1" or "Carthage 2"?"

Therefore, it is important to understand why NABU and SAPO have still not developed a methodology or begun testing their employees with polygraphs. Under the law, they were required to do so a year ago.

"As of now, a year has already passed, and not a single NABU employee has taken a polygraph. They must agree with us on the testing methodology. Even the methodology has not been approved, because it will include questions such as: "Have you carried out tasks on behalf of law enforcement agencies of other states? Have you passed such information to them?" I see this as a problem. NABU has 400 employees; they could have done this in three weeks. Taken a polygraph. But they have not even agreed on the methodology. Why?" Duka asked.

This question caused bewilderment among the members of the Temporary Investigative Commission. The parliamentary commission's chair, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, instructed that a request be prepared to find out how the legal requirement for NABU employees to undergo a polygraph is being implemented.

Reputation destroyed, no suspicion: who is responsible for the consequences?

Duka drew particular attention to situations in which reports appear in the information space about the possible involvement of representatives of the political leadership or their entourage in criminal proceedings. According to him, even without a notice of suspicion, such information may have serious reputational consequences.

"And who knows in the case files of which proceedings they appear? And if they do appear there, why have no procedural decisions been made? And when will they be made? At what precise moment will this be used as a negotiating position for Ukraine?" the general asked.

Obviously, society has the right to know about possible corruption among high-ranking officials. But the presumption of innocence and protection of a person from premature public identification with a crime must also be taken into account.

In wartime, another aspect is added: information about corruption scandals in Ukraine is used by Russian propaganda to discredit the state and its institutions. This is important given that international partners take into account reports about corruption and the ability to ensure the rule of law in Ukraine.

Therefore, the question arises of where the balance lies between transparency, the secrecy of an investigation, the presumption of innocence, and the protection of state interests in investigations by NABU and SAPO.

The "Carthage-2" case: do the public accusations correspond to the substance of the suspicion?

As an example of a possible discrepancy between the public presentation of a criminal case and its procedural substance, Duka cited the criminal proceedings being investigated by anti-corruption agencies against him.

According to him, after NABU published its materials, he was presented as a member of a criminal organization, although the notice of suspicion does not specify what crime he committed.

"Until I personally encountered NABU's materials, I thought that they really were working. And when I, a major general of the Security Service of Ukraine, became a member of a criminal organization in one day without committing a single crime—and I am not accused of one. That is, I am a member of a criminal organization without having committed a single crime. It is not in my notice of suspicion," Duka said, noting that an attempt was being made to fabricate the case against him.

The search conducted at Duka's residence also raises no fewer questions.

According to the general, Bureau employees arrived at approximately 5:20 a.m. and attempted to enter the premises over the fence, triggering the security alarm and a response from employees of the SBU's "Alpha" special unit.

"The truth is that at 5:20, at a time when searches may not procedurally be conducted, people who were unknown to me at the time tried to climb over the fence," the general said.

He added that if the detectives had identified themselves and presented the court order, the investigative actions could have taken place without conflict.

"Look, the employees did not call on the intercom. They came like Buryats. They did not come through the gate; they climbed over the fence. That is how Buryats used to go to the toilet, to the lavatory—they used whatever they liked instead of toilets. No one called on the intercom; they started climbing over the fence. Then this conflict—or non-conflict—began: 'Alpha' did its thing, and they did theirs. Then it became unclear what kind of situation it was. The head of the CSO 'A' (the SBU Special Operations Center 'A'—ed.) was supposed to call off 'Alpha' regarding this situation. Then they began establishing who was who and what was what, making calls at a level I do not know. That is why everything was delayed. When (to the head of the NABU detectives' unit, Oleksandr—ed.) Abakumov came in, I said to him: 'Why didn't you come through the door? You could have come and said that there was a court order. Come in,'" Duka said.

Therefore, a logical question arises: why did NABU employees not properly announce their arrival, as required by the Criminal Procedure Code?

Threats after the detention

Another issue concerns the behavior of NABU employees after Duka's detention.

The general stated that NABU employees told him he would remain in custody for as long as former NABU senior detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, whose case was investigated by Duka.

"I was promised that I would sit for as long as Mahamedrasulov sat. I do not know whether this is a procedural action or not," Duka said during the TSC meeting.

If such statements were indeed made, it is necessary to establish whether they constituted unlawful psychological pressure and confirmation of an attempt at revenge by the anti-corruption authorities.

The facts surrounding the destruction of the phone belonging to NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is suspected of links to russia, remain a separate issue.

"When they came to search him, he grabbed his phone and ran off to smash it. It is on video," Duka said.

In addition, the general reported that Mahamedrasulov did not participate in the investigation of the "Midas" case, as claimed by the leadership of the anti-corruption authorities. Therefore, the question of why an attempt was made to mislead society remains open.

Disclosure of SBU employees' data: who had access to the lists of bail contributors?

During the TSC meeting, Duka also stated that the personal data of SBU employees who joined the collection of UAH 65 million in bail for him had been disclosed.

According to the general, after the funds were deposited, journalists began calling the security service employees and asking questions about their participation in collecting the money.

"And why did you disclose the lists of SBU personnel to the public, and now journalists are calling these employees and asking them uncomfortable questions?" Duka asked.

According to him, it is unacceptable for this data to fall into the hands of the aggressor state.

Therefore, the TSC may verify who had access to the lists of bail contributors, on what grounds this data could have been passed to journalists, and whether the requirements regarding the protection of personal data and information about SBU employees were observed.

Answers instead of public polemics

During the meeting, the SBU major general also spoke in detail about criminal proceedings involving the leadership of NABU and SAPO, as well as their subordinates. For example, it is important to establish whether Semen Kryvonos informed the competition commission selecting the NABU director that he had a conviction in a case involving voter bribery and avoided liability through a sham adoption?

The leadership of NABU and SAPO must explain the principles governing media coverage of investigations, provide information about their effectiveness, answer questions regarding compliance with procedural safeguards, and comment on the specific episodes raised by Serhii Duka.

The main question now is whether Kryvonos and Klymenko will attend the TSC meeting and whether the heads of the anti-corruption authorities will be able to provide specific, comprehensive answers to the questions raised, rather than yet another statement that this is "nonsense."

We remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the individuals involved in Operation "Carthage" was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed on Serhii Duka a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted on a significantly higher amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention to hide from the investigation.

After the court's decision, SBU employees began raising funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. On the eve of his release from the pre-trial detention center, Serhii Duka also received expressions of support from SBU employees defending Ukraine's independence on the front line. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said that they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.