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Ukraine has received 50,000 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1562 views

Ukraine has received 50,000 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Routine vaccinations are free of charge and available at healthcare facilities.

Ukraine has received 50,000 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for children

50,000 doses of the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine have arrived in Ukraine for free vaccination of children in accordance with the Immunization Schedule.  This was reported by the Public Health Center of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukraine receives these vaccines as part of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi). The partnership agreement between the Global Alliance and Ukraine was signed at the end of 2024. Under the agreement, Gavi finances part of the vaccines supporting the national immunization program, in accordance with the national Immunization Development Strategy through 2030

- the post says.

According to the available information, במסגרת this partnership, UNICEF procures and delivers the vaccines to the country, while the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine coordinates their distribution to regional disease control and prevention centers (DCCs). The vaccines have now reached healthcare facilities, which will ensure the continuity of routine immunization for children.

Where a child can be vaccinated

To vaccinate a child, you should contact your family doctor, pediatrician or the nearest healthcare facility. The Public Health Center emphasizes that vaccination under the National Immunization Schedule is free of charge.

If a child has missed any routine vaccinations, you should contact a doctor as soon as possible; the doctor will draw up an individual catch-up schedule

- the post says.

Why these infections are dangerous

Measles is a contagious infectious disease that can lead to serious complications, from pneumonia to encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and even death. In pregnant women, measles can cause premature labor or miscarriage. 

Mumps is one of the most common and contagious infections in the world, and can cause a number of severe complications, such as orchitis in men (inflammation of the testicle, which can lead to infertility), acute pancreatitis, meningitis and deafness.

Rubella is an infectious viral disease that can lead to miscarriage or congenital malformations in the child in pregnant women.

Vaccination is the most effective protection against these diseases.

Vaccination for adults: The Ministry of Health explains which shots to get02.06.26, 11:33 • 3395 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
UNICEF
Ukraine