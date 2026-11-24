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Pornhub traffic fell by 15% on the day GTA VI was released, although visits to the porn site surged several hours before the game’s release. Mashable writes about this, reports UNN.

Given that Grand Theft Auto VI broke streaming viewership records, it makes perfect sense that players are spending their time gaming rather than on other hobbies. You know, things like gardening, crafts, or watching porn. At least regarding the latter, we have data confirming this: Pornhub traffic in the United States fell sharply by 15.5% just one hour after the game was released last Thursday - the publication writes.

It is noted that just a few hours earlier, at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, visits to the site had increased by 16.5% compared with the daily average.

Perhaps players were bored and trying to kill time before the long-awaited release. Within an hour, traffic began to decline, reaching a level 9.9% above average, and by midnight it had fallen to 7.5% below average. That night and until morning, Pornhub traffic fluctuated—perhaps this was related to time zones, or maybe gamers simply needed a break - the publication adds.

According to Pornhub, on November 19, the number of searches related to GTA surged by 16,196%, while the total number of searches since November 18 reached an impressive 15 million.

It will be recalled

On Thursday, November 18, Grand Theft Auto VI officially came out after 13 years of anticipation. Players in New Zealand were the first to try the game, where the shooter was released at 1:00 p.m. On streaming platforms, viewership of playthroughs of the story campaign reached around 2 million viewers

Grand Theft Auto VI set an absolute record for the entertainment industry, bringing in $3.79 billion on its first day of sales. This amount exceeded the total box-office gross of any film over its entire theatrical run.