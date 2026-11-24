Alexander Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy act as a "security guarantor" and fly together to Moscow for talks, UNN reports.

I will say even more: here, for the first time, through you, to him... Putin once said something like this — well, of course, it is a harsh demand: "If Zelenskyy wants to, let him come to Moscow." So Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I could sit down and fly to Moscow. You understand, the two of us; I, as a guarantor of his security and so on, could sit down with him and fly to Moscow. Sit down and talk. If he does not agree, then let him fight, let him go to the front himself with a rifle and fight. The war is continuing; it needs to be stopped, and we could reach an agreement - Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian dictator stated that it would be he, Putin, and Zelenskyy who would determine what the future of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine would be.

We are three Slavic peoples. Our main thing will be... well, I do not deny you, you are powerful, you want to exert influence. The structure of future security in Europe, as you said, depends to a large extent on France more than on Belarus. But whether here, in this region, the three main Slavic peoples will historically now decide how to live going forward - Lukashenko added.

Context

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his entourage have repeatedly stated that if President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, then he should come to Moscow.

In September, during his visit to New York, when Russian reporters shouted questions about when the Ukrainian President was going to Moscow, Zelenskyy replied: "On a missile, f*ck."

Pistorius called on European leaders to travel to Moscow for talks