Péter Magyar. Photo: The Hungarian prime minister's Facebook page

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that he had arrived in Zakarpattia, where a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to take place, reports UNN.

We crossed the Hungarian-Ukrainian border and arrived in Zakarpattia. May God bless all Hungarians — both in their homeland and throughout the world! - Magyar wrote.

We would add

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a "very important meeting" with the Hungarian prime minister would take place today.

Today here, in Zakarpattia, we are meeting with the Prime Minister of Hungary. He is visiting Ukraine for the first time in his capacity as Prime Minister, and this should be a fairly substantial meeting for us. A very important meeting both in terms of relations with our neighbor and relations with the European Union - Zelenskyy said during an address to participants of a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

The head of state added that the authorities were doing everything necessary to open clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union — the policy remains unchanged.

It often happens that we do more than other countries that have joined the EU. We are also doing everything necessary to ensure that relations with our neighbors become closer and more constructive. This is currently the case with Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Moldova. Recently, the Prime Minister of Ukraine held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, and despite all the challenges and difficulties, and sometimes differing rhetoric, we also have constructive substance in our relations with Slovakia - Zelenskyy concluded.

Let us recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Péter Magyar will meet in Zakarpattia, Ukraine, where the head of the Hungarian government is traveling on November 24 for the first time since 2015.

Update

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that the leaders were to hold talks by the end of November. According to him, over the past six months Ukraine and Hungary had made significant progress in restoring and normalizing bilateral relations.

The foreign minister noted that on December 3, Ukraine and Hungary would mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The sides had also been working to "fill cooperation with specific projects that will bring mutual benefit to both states."