Marine Le Pen remains one of the main favorites in France’s 2027 presidential election and advocates reducing support for Ukraine. At the same time, the far-right leader’s high rating does not guarantee her victory, as the second round could prove decisive, with voters from various political forces potentially uniting against her. What are Le Pen’s competitors’ chances, who among them is most supportive of Ukraine, and to what extent could the French election change Paris’s policy — in a comment to UNN, Artem Bronzhukov, deputy director of the Politics analytical center, explained.

Le Pen has strong positions, but that does not yet mean victory

France’s 2027 presidential election could become one of Europe’s most important political tests. Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally (RN), continues to show strong results in opinion polls, while her political rhetoric, particularly regarding Ukraine, is causing serious concern in Kyiv.

Le Pen and her political force have repeatedly opposed large-scale financial and military support for Ukraine. In the event of a change of power in France, Paris’s position on Russia’s war against Ukraine could undergo a transformation. However, it would be premature to assess the situation solely through first-round ratings, since the French presidential system provides for a second round, in which the contest between the candidates effectively starts anew.

According to the latest data from an opinion-poll aggregator, Le Pen’s average rating in the first round is about 32.8%. She leads the other potential candidates, but the race for second place remains much less certain. Jean-Luc Mélenchon has about 18%, Édouard Philippe — 12.8%, and Raphaël Glucksmann — approximately 11.5%. These figures indicate Le Pen’s significant advantage at the start of the campaign, but do not provide grounds for speaking of a guaranteed victory.

Artem Bronzhukov, deputy director of the Politics analytical center, notes that Le Pen and other European right-wing populist politicians are actively using the issue of ending financial support for Ukraine to mobilize their own electorate. Such rhetoric does indeed create risks for Kyiv, especially against the backdrop of the French politician’s high polling numbers.

Marine Le Pen, like most European right-wing populists, actively uses rhetoric aimed at ending funding for Ukraine. Of course, this looks quite threatening for Ukraine, especially given that Le Pen is currently the leader in electoral support among the French. But that does not yet mean she will win the election, because everything will be decided by the second round and the flow of votes — the expert said.

He emphasizes that Ukraine needs to take potential political changes in France into account and prepare for various scenarios. At the same time, Le Pen’s current lead should not be perceived as the final result of the election campaign, since the French political system allows for a significant shift in the balance of forces in the second round.

The second round could become Le Pen’s main obstacle

One of the main features of French presidential elections is that the candidate who takes first place in the first round does not necessarily have the best chances of winning the final vote. If no candidate wins an absolute majority, the two candidates advance to the second round, and voters from other political forces are forced to decide whom to support.

Bronzhukov notes that Le Pen’s high rating cannot be considered separately from her unfavorable ratings and the attitude of other political groups toward her. In his view, these factors could determine the outcome of the second round, while current polling does not make it possible to unequivocally predict the winner.

Le Pen does indeed have a strong electoral base and a large number of supporters, but at the same time she has very high unfavorable ratings and is highly demonized in French society. Therefore, based on this, there could be a significant protest vote in the second round, and it is currently quite difficult to draw definite conclusions about her victory — the expert explained.

Mélenchon — a competitor from the left, but not an ally of Ukraine

Among Le Pen's potential rivals, one of the highest-rated remains Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a representative of the left-wing political spectrum and leader of the La France Insoumise movement (LFI). His political program focuses largely on socio-economic issues, including the population's purchasing power, the cost of living, inequality, and the protection of socially vulnerable groups.

His rhetoric is aimed at people who believe that French politics does not pay sufficient attention to the population's everyday economic needs. At the same time, his position on international policy and Russia's war against Ukraine does not provide grounds for viewing him as a supporter of Ukrainian interests.

Bronzhukov notes that Mélenchon has his own political niche, which differs significantly from the positions of centrist and right-wing politicians. His popularity should not be interpreted as a possible strengthening of France's pro-Ukrainian political camp.

According to the expert, Mélenchon formulates his position on international issues cautiously, but this does not change the overall assessment of his political course. For Ukraine, his possible advancement to the second round would not necessarily mean a positive scenario, even if he became Le Pen's rival.

Édouard Philippe is one of the potential candidates most supportive of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of Le Pen and Mélenchon, one of the candidates whose political position is more favorable to Ukraine remains former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. He represents a centrist political orientation, supports European integration, the transatlantic partnership, and France's role in Western security structures.

Philippe was prime minister during Emmanuel Macron's presidency and is also the mayor of Le Havre. His political views are generally close to the course France pursued under Macron, particularly regarding European agency, cooperation with NATO, and preserving Paris's international role.

In the context of Ukraine, Philippe is one of the potential candidates from whom more consistent support for the European policy of assisting Kyiv can be expected than from Le Pen or Mélenchon. However, his ratings currently lag noticeably behind those of the far-right leader.

Édouard Philippe is, in my opinion, the candidate most supportive of Ukraine among those we are discussing. He is a centrist, stands for Europe, for the North Atlantic Alliance, for the agency of the European Union, and for continuing the policy we saw during Emmanuel Macron's two presidential terms - Bronzhukov noted.

Will France's policy toward Ukraine change if Le Pen wins?

Le Pen's victory in the presidential election could potentially mean a review of part of French foreign policy, including approaches to military and financial support for Ukraine. Her political force has repeatedly criticized aid to Kyiv and advocated a more pragmatic approach to international relations, one that prioritizes France's national interests.

However, pre-election statements do not always fully correspond to the policies politicians pursue after coming to power. Foreign-policy decisions are influenced not only by the president's personal convictions but also by parliament, the government, allies, international commitments, economic factors, and the security situation.

Therefore, even if Le Pen wins, one cannot automatically predict a complete reversal of French policy toward Ukraine. At the same time, the potential consequences of such a scenario should not be underestimated, since the French president has significant powers in the areas of foreign policy and defense.

Bronzhukov emphasizes that assessing a potential president's behavior solely on the basis of pre-election rhetoric would be premature. According to him, during campaigns politicians often use tough statements, promises, and attempts to intensify social confrontation, whereas after taking power their policies may become more moderate.

He notes that if Le Pen wins, her actual decisions will have to be assessed based on concrete actions, rather than merely on statements made during the campaign. At the same time, it is important for Ukraine to take into account in advance the risks of a possible reduction in aid and to work on diversifying international support.

Could a Le Pen victory mean a crisis for the European Union?

The strengthening of right-wing populist forces in Europe has already become one of the key political trends of recent years. Such parties often advocate strengthening national sovereignty, restricting migration, revising some of the powers of the European Union, and taking a tougher approach to domestic policy. In some cases, this is accompanied by criticism of European institutions and their role in shaping the policies of member states.

France is one of the EU’s key countries, and its political course has a significant influence on the future of the union. Therefore, a victory for a representative of the far-right forces could intensify discussions about European integration, defense cooperation, sanctions policy, and relations with russia.

However, saying that the European Union’s breakup would be inevitable if Le Pen won would be an exaggeration. The European political system consists of many institutions, and its functioning depends not only on the position of the French president, but also on that of other states, the European Commission, the European Parliament, and national governments.

Bronzhukov believes that it is currently too early to make overly categorical predictions about the future of France or the European Union. Despite the strengthening of right-wing populist forces, the political situation remains uncertain, and the election campaign could still bring significant changes.

Ukraine should prepare, but not panic

The current ratings in France do indeed indicate that Marine Le Pen is in a strong position. According to polling aggregators, she consistently remains in first place in first-round scenarios, while her competitors have not yet formed a single center of gravity for voters. In some polls, Le Pen also leads her competitors in potential second-round scenarios, but these results are not a guarantee of the future vote.

The French election campaign is still ahead, and the political landscape may change under the influence of new candidates, coalitions, scandals, economic problems, international events, and voter mobilization. At present, there are no grounds to believe that Le Pen’s victory is already decided.

For Ukraine, it is important not to ignore the threat of a change in France’s political course, but also not to build foreign-policy forecasts solely on current ratings. Kyiv needs to work with various political forces, strengthen contacts with French parties, society, parliament, and other European partners so that support for Ukraine does not depend exclusively on the position of a single president.

The elections in France could become a serious test for Ukraine, but for now this is only the pre-election stage. Final conclusions about Paris’s future policy should be drawn after it becomes clear who will advance to the second round, how the voters’ support will be distributed, and who will ultimately receive the mandate to govern the country.

Le Pen confirmed plans to stop financial aid to Kyiv when she becomes president of France