France’s presidential candidate from the far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, said that if she wins the 2027 election, she intends to end financial assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in her statement published after a meeting with Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, UNN reports, citing Le Monde.

Details

At the same time, Le Pen assured that France would fulfill the commitments already undertaken by Paris and continue supporting Kyiv in other forms.

According to Le Pen, the state of France’s public finances no longer allows the country to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the coming months - the article says.

For his part, Vadym Omelchenko said that he discussed with Le Pen further support for Ukraine, the prospects of its accession to the EU and NATO, and Europe’s participation in peace negotiations.

"I am glad that I met with Ms. Marine Le Pen at the Ukrainian Cultural and Information Center in France. I thanked her for her consistent support for Ukraine in the European Parliament and the National Assembly, as well as for the solidarity of her voters," the diplomat wrote on the social network X.

We remind you

People close to French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized politicians who advocate reducing financial and military support for Ukraine.

There is "no more" support for Ukraine from the United States, so Europe must take the leading role - Macron