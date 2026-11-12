There is "no more" support for Ukraine from the United States, so Europe must take the leading role - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the United States is no longer providing support to Ukraine, so Europe must determine the future of its own security independently and continue helping Kyiv. Irish Examiner reports this, writes UNN.

What matters today is what we do for Ukraine and that we continue to clearly demonstrate our support for it - he said.

According to him, European countries must independently define their own principles and security architecture. He added that "there will be no support for Ukraine without the Europeans."

Macron also mentioned the Coalition of the Willing, noting that the leaders who gathered in Ireland provide "probably 80% or 90%" of its contribution and all of the support for Ukraine.

There is no longer any support from the United States. So, certain mediation efforts are underway, and that is good, but ultimately it is we, the Europeans, who will determine and make decisions regarding our future security. I have no doubt about that - he stressed.

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