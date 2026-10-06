France conducted a test of the new M51.3 nuclear missile - Macron observed it

Source: bfmtv.com

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, October 6, attended a test of a new French nuclear missile launched unarmed from a submarine. UNN reports this, citing Le Parisien.

Details

Emmanuel Macron witnessed the "first test launch" of an intercontinental ballistic missile launched from a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine off the coast of Finistère on Tuesday morning, the Élysée Palace and the country’s Ministry of the Armed Forces announced.

Macron observed the launch from a French Navy frigate, the president’s office told AFP.

The missile, the third version of the M51 class "sea-to-surface" strategic ballistic missile (M51.3), which was commissioned a year ago, fell "into the North Atlantic several hundred kilometres from any coastline" without a nuclear payload, according to a statement from France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces.