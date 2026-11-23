Oleksii Chernyshov. Photo: facebook.com/unitygovua

The NABU and SAPO notified former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov of suspicion of embezzling budget funds through fictitious employment. This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.

A SAPO prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, notified Ukraine’s former Deputy Prime Minister and two employees of the Ministry he headed of suspicion. According to the investigation, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine organized the embezzlement of the Ministry’s funds by unjustifiably paying salaries to five people who in fact performed the duties of his drivers and bodyguards - the statement says.

He involved two heads of the Ministry’s structural divisions in his criminal activities. They knew about the fictitious employment of these individuals and prepared documents containing false information about their work, which served as the basis for paying them salaries, resulting in damage being caused between March and June 2025.

As of today, three people have been notified of suspicion in the case.

The former minister was notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 191 (organizing the embezzlement of property through abuse of office);

Part 3 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 366 (organizing official forgery).

The heads of the Ministry’s divisions were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

We remind you

In November 2025, the NABU and SAPO documented how members of a criminal organization handed money to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of $1.2 million and almost €100,000 in cash was recorded.

At the same time, SAPO and NABU notified former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov of suspicion. He is accused of illicit enrichment.

On November 18, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov in the form of detention for two months. The bail amount is UAH 51.6 million in the energy-sector corruption case.

In May this year, in the case concerning the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv, following the notification of suspicion to former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak. At the same time, Chernyshov was also notified of suspicion.