The EU budget for 2027, with €199.7 billion in commitments and €211.5 billion in payments, was approved by the Council of the EU on November 23. This was reported by the EU institutions, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the Council (of the EU) formally adopted the EU budget for 2027—the seventh and final annual budget of the current MFF (multiannual budget—ed.) for 2021–2027. The budget was provisionally agreed on November 11, 2026, during negotiations with the European Parliament," the statement said.

The 2027 budget reportedly amounts to €199.7 billion in total commitments and €211.5 billion in total payments. This year, €710.1 million was also left within the expenditure ceilings of the current MFF, which, as noted, allows the EU to respond to unforeseen needs.

Commitments are legal promises to spend funds on activities whose implementation spans several financial years. Payments cover expenses arising from commitments made under the EU budget during the current and previous financial years.

What is envisaged for Ukraine

"To respond to the challenges of the current geopolitical situation, the EU's annual budget for 2027 includes significant support for Ukraine, both through the Ukraine Facility and through the Ukraine Support Loan," the European Commission reported earlier.

The EU's 2027 budget agreement includes, in particular, a separate line of €650.0 million in commitments and payments under the Ukraine Support Loan.

The Ukraine Support Loan provides up to €90 billion for Ukraine for 2026–2027, including €45 billion envisaged for 2027. The financing is raised through EU borrowing on international capital markets, while the related commitments are secured by the EU budget reserve.

Accordingly, the €45 billion remaining available to Ukraine for 2027 under the Ukraine Support Loan will be raised on financial markets, while the €650 million in the annual budget represents direct EU expenditure.

The Ukraine Facility for Ukraine is based on grants, loans and guarantees, with a total volume of €50 billion over the 2024–2027 period. Total support under the instrument reached approximately €40 billion following a tranche of nearly €8 billion (€7.9 billion) approved in November 2026, leaving around €10 billion of the overall four-year package, depending on quarterly reform benchmarks.

Ukraine has received a record tranche of nearly €8 billion from the EU

The European Commission also indicated that in 2027 it would allocate the remaining €45 billion available under the Ukraine Support Loan to defense and the budget, provided that the agreed reforms are completed and the political conditions are met.

In addition, the new support package of up to €45 billion is expected to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's additional financial needs for the following year. The remaining third should come through support from other international partners, including the timely fulfillment of commitments undertaken by the G7 and other partners.

EU officially proposed a new loan of up to €45 billion for Ukraine - what are the terms, and what do Russian reparations have to do with it

Next steps

The EU budget for 2027 will be finally adopted after it is also approved by the European Parliament. This final adoption is expected to take place on November 25.

EU leaders will discuss funding for Ukraine for 2027 and the European Union’s next budget on November 26–27