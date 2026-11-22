Collage created with the help of AI

In April 2018, a road accident occurred on Vasylkivska Street in the capital, claiming the life of a young woman and forever changing the lives of an entire family. The name of the driver who caused the fatal collision is known. He did not flee the scene and gave a statement… But this story contains many gaps and questions that have remained unanswered for eight years. And the main one is this: if the person responsible for the accident is known, why has he still not been held accountable? We tried to find out the answer from Oleksandr Shcherbyna, the lawyer representing the interests of the deceased woman’s mother. The lawyer has been fighting for justice for years and even appealed to the President. A few days ago, he sent an appeal to the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission chaired by MP Oleksii Honcharenko and is ready to testify before it, providing evidence pointing to the deliberate delay of the investigation and the possible shielding of the person responsible by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Read in the UNN article about the circumstances hindering the case and why the TSC on investigating possible violations of legislation in the fields of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law has become almost the last hope.

Circumstances of the fatal road accident

The road accident occurred at around eleven p.m. on Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv. A car driven by National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Andrii Rusaiev hit 23-year-old student Maryna Arustamova at high speed as she was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

The girl, who had suffered severe injuries, was urgently hospitalized at Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 17. Doctors fought for her life for nearly ten days, but on April 11, 2018, Maryna died from her injuries.

The examination confirmed that the driver was sober at the time of the accident, but this did not resolve the questions regarding compliance with traffic rules.

As lawyer Oleksandr Shcherbyna told UNN, strange aspects of the accident investigation began to emerge immediately. Thus, immediately after the incident, Rusaiev called the NABU internal security department, and employees of that unit arrived at the scene instantly. The lawyer does not undertake to directly link the two facts, but draws attention to the following: it later emerged that the camera pointed directly at the pedestrian crossing was not working. A coincidence or someone’s deliberate action that deprived investigators of video footage that could have become the key evidence in the investigation?

At the time, Rusaiev left the accident scene and went home. He was not detained.

Change of investigative jurisdiction and testimony

Criminal proceedings over the accident were opened immediately after the incident. Initially, the investigation was conducted by the National Police. As lawyer Shcherbyna explained, a young investigator was responsible for the case at the police, became the target of pressure, and delayed the investigation in every possible way. By July 2019, an investigative experiment had not even been conducted, and the driver had not been notified of suspicion. Eventually, through their lawyer, the deceased woman’s family managed to have the investigation declared ineffective. The case was transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation, which appeared to get to work immediately…

An investigative experiment was conducted to reconstruct the circumstances of the tragic incident. But here, too, there was possible interference in the course of the investigation.

It all began with Rusaiev changing his testimony.

"In his initial testimony, given immediately after the accident, he claimed that the girl was walking from left to right. Then, apparently after consulting with an expert and realizing that under those circumstances he would be held responsible, he stated that she had been walking from right to left and, in the second lane in the direction of vehicle traffic, had suddenly turned around," the lawyer said.

According to Shcherbyna, the testimony Rusaiev gave initially corresponded to reality: the girl was returning from work to the dormitory where she lived.

"She was returning from work and was crossing the road from left to right. And we reconstructed her route to the site of the accident using the phone's GPS location: she was walking home from work, went into a store, and from there headed home… She bought yogurt at the store, and that yogurt had been spilled at the accident site (…). Imagine for yourself the situation described in the statements given later: she was walking from right to left, suddenly turned around in the middle lane and ran back, and at that moment he hit her. But that is just some kind of fantasy, wouldn't you agree?" the lawyer says.

The investigative experiment conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation also involved some "fantastical" moments. According to the lawyer, during the reconstruction of the circumstances, a dark-colored car appeared near the pedestrian crossing. It was allegedly parked there at the time of the accident and made it harder for the driver to see the pedestrian, since the girl was wearing dark clothing. The lawyer assumes that the car, whose appearance changed the version of events, may have belonged to NABU's internal security unit.

An examination or the artificial creation of evidence?

According to the lawyer representing the victim's relatives, the change in Rusaiev's testimony prompted them to persuade the SBI investigator to order an examination using a polygraph, which established that the NABU detective was giving false testimony. But neither the investigative experiment nor the examination confirming the detective's perjury moved the investigation forward. For years, the case stalled, while the State Bureau of Investigation limited itself to formal written replies.

Then suddenly, in July 2025, when the State Bureau of Investigation began showing activity in other criminal proceedings concerning road accidents involving NABU employees, a new examination appeared in the case we are covering. Although, as it turned out, it is difficult to call it new: it had been conducted quite some time ago and simply had not been added to the case file.

But let us take things in order.

It should be explained that Rusaiev was not notified of suspicion and was treated as a witness in the case. The fact alone that, so many years after the tragedy, the detective remained a witness already raises questions. And this despite his obvious involvement and the available evidence. However, as lawyer Shcherbyna explained, this procedural status has certain particularities: a witness is not a party to the proceedings, and his procedural rights are limited, particularly with regard to motions.

"Here, the investigator adds an examination that was conducted two years earlier at Rusaiev's own initiative. After that, the investigator decides to close the proceedings on the basis of this examination, which was submitted by the driver," the lawyer explains.

And this despite the fact that, at that time, the case file contained an examination commissioned at the investigator's request, which effectively indicated that Rusaiev had violated Part 2 of Article 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine by giving false testimony!

Moreover, according to Shcherbyna, the examination submitted by Rusaiev itself raises questions.

"It was conducted by the same expert who carried out the examination in the case concerning the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet and who was subjected to disciplinary action over the examination in that case," Shcherbyna explained.

The point is that, while conducting a commission psychological and portrait examination, the experts violated the methodology. As a result, two experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were subjected to disciplinary action.

As lawyer Shcherbyna explains, there are further factors that raise concerns: the examination was kept for two years before being added to the case. And when the victim's side eventually learned that the case had been closed (they were not properly notified of this), the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise replied to the lawyer's request that it could neither confirm nor deny whether its expert had actually conducted such an examination, since such materials are stored only for a limited period.

Thus, there is an assumption that the examination may be artificially created evidence intended to support Rusaiev's version — a version that was refuted by another examination.

The heads of NABU and SAPO are being summoned to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission following statements by SBU General Duka, says Honcharenko

The statute of limitations is expiring, and with it the chance for justice

When the victim's family eventually learned that the criminal proceedings had been closed, they set about challenging the decision. As Shcherbyna explains, the issue of overturning the investigator's decision to close the case is currently being considered by the appellate court, since the court of first instance refused to reopen the investigation.

"The judge did not even look me in the eye at the time and wrote in a single paragraph of the decision that eight years had already passed since the traffic accident and that nothing could be done, and therefore he was dismissing the complaint… And now the appellate court has been postponing the hearing for the third month in a row (…). There is a statute of limitations — 10 years, and it expires in 2028. And given the way the case has been delayed all these years… Pressure, manipulation, and stalling have been taking place all this time. Unfortunately. You know, when the case was closed, I appealed to the President so that he would publicly draw attention to this case and we could receive an answer as to why the investigation lasted so many years and whether it was independent. You know, I support the existence in Ukraine of bodies such as NABU — they are necessary. But when we talk about integrity and propriety, the law must be the same for everyone," Shcherbyna explained.

It was precisely the tireless search for an answer and the pursuit of justice that prompted the lawyer to send a letter to Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament and head of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation, and respect for human rights and freedoms during martial law.

"I understand and am not asking the commission to replace the court or punitive bodies. The first thing I want is for public attention to be drawn to this case. And secondly, the Bureau’s director should be asked whether NABU’s internal security department conducted an investigation into Rusaiev’s actions and what its results were. This investigation was carried out, but they are not providing its results," the lawyer explains.

He emphasizes that the TSC has such powers, and that consideration of the situation surrounding the case at this level would help establish justice.

"A person has died — a young woman. And consideration of the case concerning her death has been blocked for eight years. Yet everything is quite simple — the approach needs to be changed: when approaching a pedestrian crossing, the driver (and in this case we know who the driver was) must be attentive. That’s it — charges are brought, the expert examinations are available, the case is sent to court, and a fair trial takes place there," Shcherbyna says.

But instead, the case is being delayed and there are obvious attempts to avoid responsibility.

"I know that all NABU detectives are aware of this case, and that the head knows about it as well. Let him provide an answer. I understand that he was not yet the Bureau’s director at the time, but now it looks as though an entire anti-corruption body is covering for one of its own. This needs to be investigated, because they (NABU — Ed.) demand integrity from others, and hold people accountable even for lesser offenses. But here we are talking about causing a fatal traffic accident and providing false testimony," the lawyer emphasized.

What is known about Andrii Rusaiev

Since August 2024, Andrii Rusaiev has been head of NABU’s Fourth Main Detective Unit; before that, he was a senior detective and head of a department.

Incidentally, to head the detective unit, Rusaiev had to go through a competitive selection process. And, as reported by competition commission member and head of AutoMaidan Kateryna Butko, the decision to appoint Rusaiev as head was not unanimous.

"In particular, the questions concerned the declaration of vehicles at an obviously understated value: according to Rusaiev’s 2020 declaration, he was able to purchase a 2016 Ford Focus for only UAH 45,000. The grounds on which the candidate’s wife acquired a house in Khotiv, Kyiv region, also required clarification. Unfortunately, in our view, Rusaiev answered the questions put to him rather confusedly and vaguely and was unable to specifically explain what he was being asked about," she wrote.

It is noteworthy that this Ford Focus is now being used by Rusaiev’s son Kiril, while a 2015 SUBARU OUTBACK is registered in the son’s name and is used by Rusaiev senior.

Rusaiev’s son Kiril, as stated in his father’s 2025 declaration, received a salary from the law firm "KUCHERUK AND KROLOVETSKA," but submitted his own 2025 declaration as a chief specialist of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Economy and Environment.

As for the house in Khotiv that members of the selection commission asked Rusaiev about, the detective’s wife acquired ownership of part of the house (44%; the other 56% belong to a person named Oleksandr Petrovych Zabrodskyi) in 2022. The total area of the house is more than 200 square meters, while the value of almost half of such a house, as stated in the declaration, is UAH 100,000. Likewise, for UAH 100,000, Rusaiev’s wife became the owner that same year of a 25-sotka plot of land in Khotiv. Clearly, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption should have paid attention to the detective’s declaration.

A few more noteworthy touches to Rusaiev’s portrait.

A little more than a year after the detective’s fatal traffic accident, he was fined, according to our information, for violating traffic rules—specifically, for failing to give way to emergency and rescue service vehicles, ambulances (or other special vehicles) traveling with their special light or sound signals activated.

Lawyer Oleksandr Shcherbyna recounted another revealing moment: according to him, Rusaiev called the mother of the girl he had run over and began the conversation with the words, "You are being contacted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau…".

Does Rusaiev feel that he embodies NABU, or does he simply understand that he can hide behind an entire anti-corruption agency?

Ignoring the summons to the parliamentary temporary investigative commission by the heads of NABU and SAPO will cast a shadow over both anti-corruption bodies – lawyer