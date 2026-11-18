Head of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission, MP Oleksii Honcharenko

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko have been summoned to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and respect for human rights and freedoms during martial law. The meeting is scheduled for November 23. This was stated by the TSC chairman and MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to an UNN correspondent.

Today, November 18, SBU Major General Serhii Duka spoke at the TSC meeting. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, is revenge against him by NABU and SAP, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to the TSC meeting.

TSC Chairman Oleksii Honcharenko responded to this.

We are inviting and summoning NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamadrusulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, on November 23, Monday, at 12:00. Based on what we heard from you today, we have many questions for these individuals, and, as parliamentary oversight and a parliamentary commission, we want to put these questions to them. It is very important to hear their answers to the questions that arose today, some of which arose earlier. Therefore, I hope that no one will evade appearing, - he stated.

“I went through this path myself”: General Duka explained how NABU and SAPO create the appearance of exposing crimes

Let us recall

On November 4, NABU and SAP announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing unlawful benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the individuals involved in the "Carthage" operation was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Serhii Duka to be held in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted on a significantly higher amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he had no opportunity to pay such bail independently and denied intending to hide from the investigation.

After the court's decision, SBU personnel began collecting funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. On the eve of his release from the pre-trial detention center, SBU personnel defending Ukraine's independence on the front line also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said that they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.