Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka, during his speech at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense sector and anti-corruption legislation, stated that despite claims of his alleged involvement in a criminal organization, the suspicion notice served on him does not contain any crime with which he has been charged, UNN reports.

According to Duka, his story is an example of how anti-corruption bodies operate, creating the appearance of allegedly exposing "super-corrupt officials." Thus, either leverage over a person is created, or the person is "erased" even before an official court verdict.

Duka expressed the opinion that NABU and SAPO have become levers of influence over the country's leadership.

"I have a very good attitude toward the President of Ukraine. I believe that thanks to this person, we still have the opportunity to defend ourselves, we have the opportunity to protect our cities from enemy air attacks, but at the same time, in addition to external pressure, internal pressure is being exerted on him," General Duka said at the TSC meeting.

The NABU simply made a beautiful film: the suspicion against General Duka contains no accusations of bribery, torture, or drug trafficking — lawyer

In his opinion, first there is a "warming-up" and attention is drawn to a particular topic. He noted that the public is shown the conduct of well-orchestrated operations.

"Well-orchestrated, very expensive… But what is their follow-up?" Duka remarked.

He noted that information appears about the involvement of certain close associates in one crime or another, or other information. However, no procedural actions are taken on the basis of this information afterward, and no suspicion notices are served. Duka considers this to be the creation of levers of influence over the country's leadership, including the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, using his own example, Duka explained that, in his opinion, a person does not necessarily have to be involved in committing crimes for such levers of influence to be created.

Until I personally came up against NABU's materials, I thought that they really were working. And when I, a Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine, became a member of a criminal organization in a single day, without committing a single crime, and I am not being charged with any crime. That is, I am a member of a criminal organization without having committed a single crime. My suspicion notice contains no… , the general explained.

In response to a question from TSC Chairman Oleksii Honcharenko as to whether he meant that anti-corruption bodies could fabricate a case, General Duka replied: "I am sure of it."

"I simply went through this process myself. I know what they (NABU and SAPO — ed.) are doing," Major General Serhii Duka clarified.

SBU General Duka urged Ukrainians to pay attention to the coincidence between NABU and SAPO’s “super-achievements” and important international negotiations

He also noted that, through loud accusatory statements that may not be followed by a court verdict, they effectively "erase" the person accused of committing one crime or another.

"And how many court verdicts do they have (in NABU and SAPO cases — ed.)? Very few," Duka added.

According to Duka, this entire picture allegedly involving the exposure of "super-corrupt officials" is created to destabilize and weaken Ukraine's negotiating position on the international stage.

Duka agrees that the rule of law is important for Ukraine, but if there are facts, they must be investigated — that is, anti-corruption bodies should do their job rather than make films.

In this context, General Duka posed a rhetorical question: "What is more important to you: ammunition on the battlefield or the film \"Carthage 1\" or \"Carthage 2\"?"

Let us recall

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing improper benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the individuals involved in Operation "Carthage" was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Serhii Duka held in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office had insisted on a significantly higher amount — UAH 100 million.

The major general himself stated during the court hearing that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention of hiding from the investigation.

Following the court's decision, SBU personnel began collecting funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was raised, and Serhii Duka was released from the pretrial detention center. On the eve of his release from the pretrial detention center, Serhii Duka also received expressions of support from SBU personnel defending Ukraine's independence on the front line. They recorded a video address to the general, saying that they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.