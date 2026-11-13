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SBU General Duka urged Ukrainians to pay attention to the coincidence between NABU and SAPO’s “super-achievements” and important international negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

Serhii Duka linked NABU and SAPO’s high-profile actions to international negotiations. He believes that this weakens Ukraine’s position and forces it to\r\nmake concessions.

SBU General Duka urged Ukrainians to pay attention to the coincidence between NABU and SAPO’s “super-achievements” and important international negotiations
Major General of the SBU Serhii Duka

The so-called "super-operations" of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office coincide with important international negotiations for the state and may weaken Ukraine's position at the negotiating table. This was stated by SBU General and former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood Serhii Duka after his release from the pre-trial detention center, according to a UNN correspondent.

He appealed to Ukrainians, Ukraine's defenders—both men and women—and everyone who cares about the country's future, urging them to closely follow developments in the state.

"Open your eyes and look at what is happening in the country. At a time when our country's leadership is flying to negotiations that are extremely difficult for our country, employees of the anti-corruption bodies are conducting so-called "super-operations" that end in nothing and undermine our negotiating position, forcing us to make concessions regarding our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Serhii Duka stated.

In addition

Earlier, political expert Taras Zavhorodnii also drew attention to the coincidence of NABU's high-profile investigative actions with important international negotiations for Ukraine. In particular, commenting on NABU searches of SBU employees in early November, he said that they may have been intended as an attempt to weaken Ukraine ahead of negotiations in the UAE.

"NABU launched all the "high-profile" cases before important negotiations, to which Ukraine was expected to go from a position of weakness. All these cases were immediately forgotten, but the information background and the form of pressure on the state remained," Zavhorodnii stated.

We remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing undue benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the suspects in Operation "Carthage" was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Serhii Duka in the form of detention for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted on a significantly higher amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention of evading the investigation.

After the court's decision, SBU employees began raising funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was raised, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. On the eve of his release, SBU employees defending Ukraine's independence at the front also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.

Earlier, lawyer Yurii Sukhov published Serhii Duka's open letter from the pre-trial detention center. In the address, the general stated that he had devoted 26 years to serving Ukraine, a significant part of which he spent organizing and conducting special operations.

In addition, Duka explained that his contacts with individuals from the criminal underworld were related to the performance of operational tasks, rather than participation in a criminal organization. The general also noted that he sees the actions of certain anti-corruption officials as an attempt to settle personal scores. He urges people to assess his activities based on evidence rather than sensational headlines.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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