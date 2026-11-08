The NABU simply made a beautiful film: the suspicion against General Duka contains no accusations of bribery, torture, or drug trafficking — lawyer

In its suspicion notice against General Serhii Duka, the NABU does not accuse him of any of the crimes depicted in its film: neither bribery, nor torture, nor drug trafficking. The only article under which he is suspected concerns participation in a criminal organization using his official position. This was stated by the general's lawyer, Yurii Sukhov, who analyzed the materials of the suspicion notice, UNN reports.

According to the defense lawyer, the case contains no specific evidence that Duka knowingly joined a criminal organization.

If Serhii Duka was a member of a criminal organization, what exactly did his criminal activity consist of? After all, he is not accused of any of the crimes shown in the film - Sukhov noted.

He also questioned certain episodes on which the suspicion is based. In particular, the story involving cryptocurrency worth approximately $2.4 million that had been seized. The prosecution claims that Duka facilitated the return of these funds. However, as the lawyer emphasizes, the seizure of the cryptocurrency was not lifted, and the funds themselves were not returned to anyone.

So where is the crime? And could this not have been an operational development carried out by the SBU in the first place? The question is not rhetorical. Under any circumstances, the prosecutor was unable to refute this - the defense lawyer stated.

The lawyer also drew attention to the absence in the suspicion notice of specific facts concerning the receipt or provision of bribes involving his client. Sukhov separately emphasized that acquaintance with individuals involved in the case, telephone conversations, and correspondence do not prove a person's participation in a criminal organization.

Did Serhii Duka even know about the existence of this criminal organization, or did he knowingly become its member, understand its criminal purpose and distribution of roles, and intentionally perform the role assigned to him? I understand that these questions are difficult, but they are mandatory in criminal proceedings; otherwise, the prosecution of a person is itself a crime - the lawyer stressed.

In his opinion, the NABU film, shot in a Hollywood style, presents the accusations as proven guilt even before the case is considered by the court.