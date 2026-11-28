REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The cryptocurrency token of the World Liberty Financial project, which enjoys the support of the Trump presidential family, lost about 50% of its value overnight. This vividly demonstrates the volatility of crypto assets linked to political figures, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, as of Saturday morning, the token was worth about $0.018, whereas just the day before it had reached $0.039. Overall, since trading began in September 2025, the asset has lost more than 90% of its value.

The mass sell-off that took place overnight from Friday to Saturday became one of the sharpest one-day declines for a crypto asset linked to Trump. This is happening amid heightened attention to the increasingly active involvement of the Trump family in the digital-assets sector.

The token’s decline in value underscores the risks inherent in crypto assets: exchange actions, token unlocks, or changes in market liquidity can cause significant price fluctuations.

Representatives of World Liberty — a decentralized finance (DeFi) project supported by U.S. President Donald Trump and his family — said on social media that the Binance exchange had automatically settled and closed open perpetual futures contracts tied to the token.

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Later, cryptocurrency exchange Binance posted a message on the social network X: "We are aware of information regarding positions in WLFI perpetual futures. Our team is currently actively analyzing market activity and trade execution data."

On Saturday, representatives of World Liberty and Binance did not provide immediate comments in response to the relevant inquiries.

In June, Reuters reported that crypto projects linked to Trump had brought the Trump family billions of dollars, while many outside investors had suffered significant losses.

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