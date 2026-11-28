Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor and the victims of the mass artificial famines of 1921–1922 and 1946–1947, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

At the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy took part in a prayer event commemorating the victims of the famines in Ukraine.

After the prayer, the President and the First Lady walked in procession to the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide and laid sheaf compositions at the "Bitter Memory of Childhood" monument.

In a social media post, Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy stressed that the totalitarian system ruthlessly and deliberately condemned millions of innocent and tortured children, men, and women to death by starvation because they were Ukrainian.

"Hatred and the desire to destroy the Ukrainian people—Moscow inherited all of this and once again made it part of its policy. We once again see the same Russian intention to erase Ukraine and Ukrainians and to do so by the most brutal methods that, in the years after the famines, the Kremlin cold-bloodedly honed against our people and others. And everywhere on Ukrainian land where Russia has come, there is now no life. And we are once again confronting the Kremlin's inhuman monsters, once again defending ourselves against Russia, which has not changed at all and is bringing death, disaster, total hatred, and danger to Ukraine and Europe, to all free peoples," they noted.

The President and the First Lady noted that today at 4 p.m., candles of remembrance would burn in windows in Ukraine and everywhere on the planet where Ukrainians live, as a light of respect for all the innocent victims of the famines.

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"As long as we light this fire, the memory of them will not fade. As long as we do this, we know: they sought to destroy us, torture us, and subjugate us. They failed. They wanted to hide the truth from us and silence the terrible crimes forever. They failed. They wanted to confuse us, mislead us, make us doubt, forget, or forgive them. They failed. And they will not succeed. Eternal memory to all the innocent victims!" Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy wrote.

The ceremony was also attended by: Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, government officials, military personnel, representatives of the clergy, ambassadors of foreign states and representatives of missions of international organizations, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, and Lithuania's Minister of Agriculture Kęstutis Mažeika.

Reminder

In Ukraine, November 28 honors the victims of the Holodomors. This is the official nationwide day of mourning established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine, observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November. The event is dedicated to honoring the memory of millions of Ukrainians exterminated by the totalitarian communist regime during the genocide of the Ukrainian people—the 1932–1933 Holodomor—as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.

Traditionally, at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence is announced and the all-Ukrainian "Light a Candle of Remembrance" campaign is held, during which citizens light candles near memorials and on the windowsills of their homes.