The Foreign Intelligence Service presented declassified documents from its archives concerning the OUN’s anti-Bolshevik protest campaign to draw attention to the massive famine in Soviet Ukraine. The Ministry of Internal Affairs also presented archival documents describing how the famine was organized, how people were punished for attempts to save their families, and how they were prevented from leaving in search of safety, reports UNN.

Details

"The archival holdings of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine contain a directive plan of the Provid of Ukrainian Nationalists and other materials concerning an anti-Bolshevik protest campaign organized in the autumn of 1933 by OUN organizations in Europe, America, and Canada to draw attention to the massive famine in Soviet Ukraine," the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports.

Information about the Ukrainian diaspora’s activities was obtained by employees of the OGPU of the USSR through agents abroad. The plan is dated September 18, 1933, and was addressed to secretariats and departments on the European continent, as well as to the Organization for the Rebirth of Ukraine in the United States and the Ukrainian National Association in Canada.

The plan begins with the following words: "The events that have recently been taking place in the Ukrainian lands occupied by communist Moscow (famine, terror, the change in the course of Ukrainization, etc.) clearly demonstrate that the Bolshevik dictatorship has decided to finally paralyze the further development of the Ukrainian movement and the national consciousness of our people. Moscow’s aim is to subjugate Ukraine, deprive it—even under favorable conditions—of the possibility of resuming its struggle for liberation, and place it for a long time in the position of its own colony."

The plan defined the objectives of the protest campaign:

to show the entire world the relevance of the Ukrainian question and the need to resolve it;

to draw attention to the actual state of affairs in Soviet Ukraine, which Moscow had created;

to protest before the governments of countries against the frivolous and dangerous-to-the-world policy of appeasement and “pactomania” with communist Moscow, pursued at the expense of the interests of the Ukrainian nation;

to demonstrate before the entire world that the Ukrainian people would not voluntarily submit to self-abasement and would never recognize treaties concluded by Moscow;

to show that all Ukrainians in the Ukrainian lands and in emigration, as well as all progressive humanity, stood in solidarity in the struggle against the Moscow occupation.

The forms of such campaigns were to include street rallies, speeches at them, the adoption of resolutions calling for support for the enslaved Ukrainian people and assistance in helping them survive, as well as the submission of such resolutions to the governments and diplomatic missions of the countries concerned.

Archival documents show that in November of that year, thousands of representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora took part in silent marches and rallies in dozens of U.S. cities dedicated to the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor, protesting the Kremlin’s deliberate policy of destroying the Ukrainian people.

Following these campaigns, a number of memoranda on the famine in Ukraine were adopted and sent to the governments of countries around the world. One of them was from the American-Ukrainian organization in Philadelphia to U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt. The text of this memorandum also fell into the hands of the Chekists.

It stated: "Although the main purpose of this document is to facilitate the organization of aid for the population of Soviet Ukraine, where epidemics and poverty are raging, we consider it necessary to explain the economic, national, and political conditions that caused this catastrophe, being confident that any aid, in order to be effective and active, must be provided with a complete understanding of the substance of the matter. The fact that the cause of all these hardships lies in social conditions, rather than in phenomena beyond human control, should not affect the urgency of providing aid from a humanitarian standpoint. Whatever the cause, its consequences are such that millions of people face death, and a country located so close to civilized nations has been confronted with the danger of destruction."

Another memorandum came from the Association of Ukrainian Organizations of America, a socio-political organization of Ukrainians that regularly held events in support of recognition of Ukrainian statehood, broadly informed the public about the Ukrainian cause, raised funds to help those suffering from the famine, and published books about Ukraine in English.

After obtaining these and other similar materials through operational means, the Soviet leadership tasked the bodies of the OGPU of the USSR with somehow influencing the course of events. In particular, the American side was informed that, allegedly, behind the OUN's directive plans and the authors of the memorandums were "reactionary Ukrainian nationalists, extremists, and terrorists," and that during protest actions in the United States they might resort to all kinds of provocations and mass riots. In addition, they shared operational information about the OUN members' preparations for an assassination attempt on People's Commissar for Foreign Affairs Maxim Litvinov, who was traveling to Washington to meet with Franklin Roosevelt and sign the relevant documents establishing diplomatic relations between the USSR and the United States on November 16, 1933.

Archival documents also revealed this at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Today we commemorate the memory of millions of Ukrainians whose lives were taken by the largest-scale Holodomor-genocide of 1932–1933 and the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947. For years, the Soviet authorities tried to conceal the truth about these crimes. But archival records preserved evidence of how the famine was organized, how people were punished for trying to save their families, and how they were prevented from leaving in search of salvation. These materials are part of the historical memory of the tragedy experienced by the Ukrainian people," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Let us recall

In Ukraine, November 28 is the day when the victims of the Holodomors are commemorated. It is an official nationwide day of mourning, established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine and observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November. The event is dedicated to commemorating the memory of millions of Ukrainians annihilated by the totalitarian communist regime during the genocide of the Ukrainian people—the Holodomor of 1932–1933—as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.

Traditionally, at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence is announced and the nationwide "Light a Candle of Remembrance" campaign is held, when citizens light candles near memorials and on the windowsills of their homes.