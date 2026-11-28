Scientists have identified a potential link between cat ownership and an increased likelihood of developing schizophrenia and related mental disorders. Researchers cite the parasite Toxoplasma gondii as one possible explanation for this link, ScienceAlert reports, according to UNN.

Details

In 2023, scientists published a meta-analysis of 17 studies, whose results showed that people who had contact with cats were approximately twice as likely to develop schizophrenia. Psychiatrists and virologists began studying this link back in the 1990s, paying particular attention to people who lived with cats during childhood.

How a cat parasite may affect the brain

Scientists consider the parasite Toxoplasma gondii one possible cause; it is capable of penetrating human brain cells.

People can become infected through contact with contaminated cat feces, soil, water, food, or by eating meat that has not been sufficiently heat-treated. In some cases, toxoplasmosis may be accompanied by hallucinations and delusions.

Nearly 700,000 women to be involved in a trial that could change breast cancer diagnosis

At the same time, the results of scientific studies remain contradictory. In particular, in 2026, researchers at University College London analyzed data from 3,542 people and found no link between having cats during childhood and antibody levels against the parasite.

Scientists emphasize that a direct cause-and-effect relationship between cat ownership and the development of schizophrenia has not yet been proven. Therefore, the available research findings are not grounds for giving up pets.

Chocolate that supposedly helps people lose weight – unusual sweets containing an appetite-suppressant drug launched in the US