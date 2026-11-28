The UK is launching the world's largest study into the effectiveness of artificial intelligence in diagnosing breast cancer, with almost 700,000 women expected to be invited to participate. Scientists want to determine whether the technology can detect cancer at earlier stages, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

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The recruitment of participants has already begun at Cambridge University Hospitals. A total of 30 medical institutions across the UK will take part in the study.

Currently, mammogram results in the country are analyzed by 2 medical specialists. As part of the experiment, one of them will be replaced by artificial intelligence.

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Previous smaller-scale studies have already demonstrated AI's potential to improve the accuracy of detecting malignant tumors.

At the same time, scientists want to ensure that the use of the technology does not lead to overdiagnosis—the detection of tumors that might never have caused symptoms—as well as unnecessary medical procedures.

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According to University of Cambridge Professor Fiona Gilbert, artificial intelligence could reduce the workload of radiologists, allowing them to devote more attention to cancer patients and speed up the start of treatment.

Around 59,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in the UK every year. Approximately one-third of them are detected through routine mammography.

Experts estimate that the UK's current breast cancer screening program helps prevent around 1,300 deaths each year.

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