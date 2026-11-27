Photograph: Reuters

Airline Norse Atlantic Airways has filed for bankruptcy and cancelled all scheduled flights after a sharp rise in fuel prices caused by the war in Iran undermined its financial position, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

The Norwegian airline announced that it was insolvent and posted a notice on its website urging customers not to travel to airports — including passengers stranded far from home. The company's collapse came the day after it suspended flights, warning that its finances were in a critical condition.

The airline operated budget long-haul flights around the world, including from London Gatwick, as well as from the United States to Europe and Asia. Among the cancelled flights are services to Thailand from Gatwick and Manchester scheduled for next month, as well as flights from London to South Africa and the United States.

Norse's board of directors concluded that continuing operations had become unviable. This came after a year in which airlines worldwide were hit by a rapid rise in oil prices: the cost of aviation fuel doubled, while consumer demand declined — all against the backdrop of the war in Iran, which began in February.

Competitor airlines are forecasting a sharp rise in airfares and the bankruptcy of weaker market players.

Ryanair CEO forecasts historic rise in airfares in Europe

In a statement to the Oslo Stock Exchange, Eivind Roald, Norse's CEO, said: "The Board of Directors of Norse Atlantic Airways AS has made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy, despite significant efforts by the company and the group to find a way forward."

"We sincerely apologise for the consequences that our passengers, employees and partners will face."

He added that the parent group and Norse's British subsidiary (established to comply with aviation rules after Brexit) "are working to find a solution that would allow the rest of the business to continue operating."

However, all flights in the United Kingdom were also cancelled, and ticket sales were suspended.

In a notice on its website, Norse advised passengers to contact travel agents, booking services, insurance companies or the banks that issued their credit cards. At the same time, the company made it clear that passengers already travelling would have to act independently and seek assistance from airport information desks.

The notice said: "We understand that this will disrupt your travel plans and may leave some passengers far from home. Customer support is no longer operating: it is impossible to contact us by telephone, email, chat or social media." The sudden end came after Norse announced on Thursday morning that it was on the brink of bankruptcy. On Friday morning, the company said that aircraft lessors had sent notices terminating the leases of 12 aircraft in its fleet.

Norse was founded in 2021 in an attempt to emulate the model of Norwegian Air, whose efforts to create a new market for low-cost long-haul travel ended with the pandemic.

Norse briefly revived transatlantic routes using the same type of aircraft — Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

However, it ultimately encountered similar financial turbulence and this summer told investors that it was considering a sale or merger, launching a $50 million (£38 million) cost-cutting programme that included job cuts and reductions at its headquarters in Norway.