The installation of the country's main Christmas tree will begin in Kyiv today, November 27, and is scheduled to be completed by December 4. The decorations will follow the "Light Within" concept. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko revealed the details during a briefing on November 27, UNN reports.

Work on installing the main Christmas tree at Sofiiska Square will begin today. It must be completed by December 4. Traditionally, the festive location will open on St. Nicholas Day, December 6. No mass events are planned - Klitschko said.

According to him, the Christmas tree is being installed at the initiative of business representatives. "The organizer will cover the costs of installing, decorating, servicing, and maintaining the festive location. No funds from the city budget will be allocated for this," the mayor noted.

"The ‘Light Within’ concept envisages an interestingly designed space inside the Christmas tree. It will be 16 meters tall. A market stall and a children's train will be located at the site," Klitschko disclosed.

Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be assembled from three thousand branches — when the "installation" will begin